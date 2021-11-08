 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSMV Nashville)   Reason for Fast-food attack #38567: Fries taking too long   (wsmv.com) divider line
5
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

128 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Nov 2021 at 2:35 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In Belgium they fry them twice with a 20 minute cool down... fortunately demand is so high that you can just walk up and buy but... yeah, frites aren't a finger snap thing, plenty of time to make your own mayonnaise.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The taters must flow.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: In Belgium they fry them twice with a 20 minute cool down... fortunately demand is so high that you can just walk up and buy but... yeah, frites aren't a finger snap thing, plenty of time to make your own mayonnaise.


Making my own mayonnaise at a McDonald's got me arrested last time I tried.
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, she is extremely lucky that she did not wind up burned from an extremely metal hot basket of fries covered dripping boiling oil.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mock26: Yeah, she is extremely lucky that she did not wind up burned from an extremely metal hot basket of fries covered dripping boiling oil.


bit of a shame that didnt happen, tbh.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.