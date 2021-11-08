 Skip to content
(US News)   Older adults....are, uh...something...I'm going to go make a pie   (usnews.com) divider line
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So this Land of Lakes couple that they cite at the beginning of TFA? Yeah. Land of Lakes is in WI but right on the border so they likely have to hitch it up to MI to get the shiat that makes them well.

When does this shiatty mosaic approach to pot end? C'mon federal government. Drive the stake into that already.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm gonna get some ice cream for the pie.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Wanebo: So this Land of Lakes couple that they cite at the beginning of TFA? Yeah. Land of Lakes is in WI but right on the border so they likely have to hitch it up to MI to get the shiat that makes them well.

When does this shiatty mosaic approach to pot end? C'mon federal government. Drive the stake into that already.


Land o' Lakes, Florida
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why did those frozen grocery store lemon meringue and chocolate cream pies taste so much better when my inlaws served them than if I had one at home? Difficulty: absolutely no weed involved

/perhaps I should revisit them in the legal rec. weed era?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, let's make fun of people that smoke weed but not alkies.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

aimtastic: Wanebo: So this Land of Lakes couple that they cite at the beginning of TFA? Yeah. Land of Lakes is in WI but right on the border so they likely have to hitch it up to MI to get the shiat that makes them well.

When does this shiatty mosaic approach to pot end? C'mon federal government. Drive the stake into that already.

Land o' Lakes, Florida


Ahhh. Did they know they were screwed when they moved there? Because they were.

Probably didn't want to live in Land O lakes WI.  Their willies wouldn't be unchilled.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Y'all, have you ever been to a farking border town dispensary? They are loaded with grey hairs from out of state. Go to Trinidad, Colorado, and just park on main street where there are like 6 dispensaries in one spot. It's mostly grey hairs from Texas buying weed.

The best part is they go in there and buy farking shake and trim. It's the wildest goddamn thing I've ever seen.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had an overnight flight from Chicago to Zurich and took two edibles for a total of 40mg CBD and 20mg THC and slept the entire flight and woke up close to landing sober and refreshed. It was better than Xanax.

I think it would be great for getting over jet lag too but unfortunately it's not legal here yet. (Well it sort of is legal but you can't really buy edibles)
 
vodka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's overrated. Feels terrible to me and has none of the effects it's suppose to. What am I doing wrong?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, "older adults" today are the younger adults who got this whole "let's get high and mellow out" thing started 50 years ago. Someone who is 75 today was [calculatecalculate] either dancing at Woodstock or serving in Vietnam in their 20s.

They're not old like my aged grandmother is old.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't trust anyone who isn't on drugs at this point.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

vodka: I think it's overrated. Feels terrible to me and has none of the effects it's suppose to. What am I doing wrong?


You either need to smoke a different type of strain (the whole indica vs sativa thing) or it just ain't for you. Nothing wrong with that. Maybe try CBD if you just want to relax without the high.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

vodka: I think it's overrated. Feels terrible to me and has none of the effects it's suppose to. What am I doing wrong?


Did you smoke or do edibles?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

question_dj: Y'all, have you ever been to a farking border town dispensary? They are loaded with grey hairs from out of state. Go to Trinidad, Colorado, and just park on main street where there are like 6 dispensaries in one spot. It's mostly grey hairs from Texas buying weed.

The best part is they go in there and buy farking shake and trim. It's the wildest goddamn thing I've ever seen.


The saddest legal shop I have been to was in Portland, OR this past summer...very close to the Acropolis.  ItI was like the old Soviet Union...not a lot of variety for anything...and I was just there for edibles.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
comrade:
I think it would be great for getting over jet lag too but unfortunately it's not legal here yet. (Well it sort of is legal but you can't really buy edibles)

I've been to Vegas a couple of times since they've legalized it there.  And the answer seems to be, yes but only if you stay high for the first day or so.  But that's my own personal experience.
 
