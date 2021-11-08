 Skip to content
 
(Daily Gazette (Schenectady))   Notorious bridge struck by three vehicles in same day - the second 23 minutes after the first, with the damaged first vehicle, debris and police still there   (dailygazette.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Truck, underside of the railroad bridge, DOT spokesman Bryan Viggiani, Bridge, Automobile, Constable, Road, Trucks  
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad nothing can be done.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There already are abundant visual warnings about the low bridge - 14 roadside signs plus additional notices on the pavement and on the bridge itself - that simply aren't working."

Replace all of that, with this:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Add weight or whatever you need to make it loud when it happens.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Notorious B.r.I.d.G.e.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Irresponsible Captain: The Notorious B.r.I.d.G.e.

Ha! My thought exactly.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: "There already are abundant visual warnings about the low bridge - 14 roadside signs plus additional notices on the pavement and on the bridge itself - that simply aren't working."

Replace all of that, with this:

[i.pinimg.com image 396x263]

Add weight or whatever you need to make it loud when it happens.


Even better, stick wasp nests on it every day.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Toxophil: Too bad nothing can be done.


14 signs including on the bridge and the pavement.  It's like a driving test for truckers.  If you hit it after all that you should not have a license
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus that's so low I'd feel like ducking driving under it - how does anyone think a truck would fit regardless of checking? They must be driving with their eyes closed.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are we at like 150+ crashes now. It should be obvious by now that the city owns the YouTube channel posting all the videos. Must be raking in mad moolah from those ads.

The Definitive 11Foot8 Bridge Crash Compilation
Youtube USu8vT_tfdw
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

No excuse.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MORE METAL FOR THE BRIDGE GOD!

really at this point just accept it. There was a little used railway bridge right down from the farm where I grew up. It constantly banged up semis. It wasn't till this last stretch in Ohio I watched a semi make it thru. Completely collapsed the trailer onto its stands.

But my God that driver made it through.

Not far. But dammit he had powered through and my Gods were they busy with a forklift and Lull trying to get it all out of there before the cops showed up.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not build a crossbar at the height of the bridge, so when people ignore the warnings they hit the crossbar and don't damage the bridge?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me, a bridge: How stupid can people be?

People: WAS THAT A CHALLENGE BROH!?
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Waterfall stop sign.
 
mrparks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: Waterfall stop sign.


Foot high double speed bumps.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mrparks: cheap_thoughts: Waterfall stop sign.

Foot high double speed bumps.


WTF DID MY CAR EVER DO TO YOU?!?!
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Trucker shortage.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
All of you guys coming up with your genius solutions, who will entertain us once this gets fixed.

/get a brian morans
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hehe. When automated trucking becomes a reality some hacker is going to route like 100+ trucks through that bridge.
 
mrparks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: mrparks: cheap_thoughts: Waterfall stop sign.

Foot high double speed bumps.

WTF DID MY CAR EVER DO TO YOU?!?!


Get a truck hippie.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I used to work at a truck stop gas station store thing, and during my short time there I'd say about 40 to 50 percent of the drivers didn't speak English very well, and even less could read it. How they passed their driver certification is beyond me, and I would think that unless the sign had a picture of the roof being sheared off of a trailer, they might just not be able to understand it.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrparks: Axeofjudgement: mrparks: cheap_thoughts: Waterfall stop sign.

Foot high double speed bumps.

WTF DID MY CAR EVER DO TO YOU?!?!

Get a truck hippie.


grew up with jeeps and first 3 vehicles were wranglers.

But sometimes you gotta grow up and get a car with good gas mileage, the ability to tackle snow and ice, and you go Subaru.

The adulting sucks.

Can still claim every vehicle I've ever owned has been a 5 speed manual!
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Where are we at like 150+ crashes now. It should be obvious by now that the city owns the YouTube channel posting all the videos. Must be raking in mad moolah from those ads.

[YouTube video: The Definitive 11Foot8 Bridge Crash Compilation]


I thought it was office workers who set up the cams?

No matter.
The clean peels and a/c units are by far the most satisfying.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Where are we at like 150+ crashes now. It should be obvious by now that the city owns the YouTube channel posting all the videos. Must be raking in mad moolah from those ads.

[YouTube video: The Definitive 11Foot8 Bridge Crash Compilation]


This is not that bridge.
 
robodog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: I used to work at a truck stop gas station store thing, and during my short time there I'd say about 40 to 50 percent of the drivers didn't speak English very well, and even less could read it. How they passed their driver certification is beyond me, and I would think that unless the sign had a picture of the roof being sheared off of a trailer, they might just not be able to understand it.


That brings up a good point, those signs should be dual unit, a lot of those same drivers probably have zero concept of English units so the height should also be listed in meters.
 
