Starting December 8th if you're not vaccinated you have to pay for your medical bills...in Singapore
7
134 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Nov 2021 at 11:35 PM



Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We got around that problem here in America by just charging you regardless...
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: We got around that problem here in America by just charging you regardless...


Exactly. Ex-farking-actly.
 
mrparks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We sail tonight for Singaphore!
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What my medical bills are doing in Singapore, I'll never know.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can't they just cane the anti vaxxers?
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mrparks: We sail tonight for Singaphore!


Don't fall asleep while you're ashore!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The trick is to chew gum too. Then you'll get 10 lashes, and they're obligated to give you free healthcare.
 
