(WPTV)   On the first day of operation after a 20 month shutdown, train makes like a reindeer   (wptv.com) divider line
    Florida, South Florida metropolitan area, Brightline train hit, Locomotive, Rail transport, Tri-Rail, Patrick Goddard, Rail tracks  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I love how they make it sound like it's the train's fault.
It's not the train's fault
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
May the fleas of a thousand camels enter your underwear, subby.

/Jesus Christ, I hate that farkin' song
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Damn, granny got lucky. The car is wrecked.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I hate that damn song.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I guess that 10 million dollars and red light cameras didn't help much. How do red light cameras help stop people from going around barricades?
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dstanley: May the fleas of a thousand camels enter your underwear, subby.

/Jesus Christ, I hate that farkin' song


At least I'd finally get some action down there.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Damn, granny got lucky. The car is wrecked.


Crumple zones work.

The more gradual the deceleration, the less death it causes you.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I love how they make it sound like it's the train's fault.
It's not the train's fault


if there are adequate lights, signs, and especially gates and you still manage to get hit by a train.... you should probably just have your license revoked, permanently! because clearly you're too stupid and inept to drive safely.


/the exception perhaps being if your car broke down on the tracks of course.
 
nytmare
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Probably because Florida is flat so all the crossings are at grade they have more wrecks. Make the stop arms bigger and redder I guess. Take licenses away from people who think they're optional.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I love how they make it sound like it's the train's fault.
It's not the train's fault


static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At least cars have to be driven on streets so people know where they'll be. Trains roam around everywhere, it's impossible to know where the danger is.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Brightline has killed so many people their slogan should be "go in to the light".
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: I hate that damn song.


Grandma Got Runover By A Reindeer - Home Free
Youtube 6c8GlSb6XlA
 
adamatari
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you want real high speed rail it's best to do dedicated railways with no crossings - at least that's what the Shinkansen has. Even if it's not a high speed rail, limiting at grade crossings as much as possible is good practice.

Thing about Americans is that they don't know anything about rail and will stop on train tracks because they don't know better.
 
