(KHOU Houston)   Coal rolling teen who struck bicyclists charged with six felonies. Since it's Texas, finding 12 coal rolling bicycle haters to serve as a jury of his peers should be a piece of cake   (khou.com) divider line
    Followup, Assault  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not that it's ever going to happen, but the DOJ needs to run a nationwide audit of every podunk sheriff's office in the nation, north and south, and start metering out punishments for gross civil rights violations. You hear about it mostly in the south, it happens in northern states, too.

Just do an end-to-end review and if anything's hinky, dissolve the township. Once they're done with that, they can move on to corrupt city police.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Texas needs to secede. Then freeze to death in February.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Texas needs to secede. Then freeze to death in February.


With their government, it could happen.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Waller Police Chief Bill Llewellyn agreed that the situation was mishandled but denied that it had anything to do with the driver's connections. The DA's Office had previously said the teen has connections to Waller city officials. Authorities said there's no evidence the teen's connections played a role in the investigation.
"To put it quite simply," Llewellyn wrote, "they were due to the lack of knowledge on our part and those shortcomings are being dealt with internally and will not be repeated."

koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Texas needs to secede. Then freeze to death in February.


Hey at least give me time to get out.  I'm not with the crazies!

/Can haz couch pls?
//No but seriously I'm considering getting a generator because this state is truly.farked.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he will run for Ted Cruz's senate seat in the next election cycle? The Zodiac Killer and Coal Rolling Megadouche may have similar bodycounts, but the bicyclists likely suffered less.

/pick your battles
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Jake Havechek: Texas needs to secede. Then freeze to death in February.

Hey at least give me time to get out.  I'm not with the crazies!

/Can haz couch pls?
//No but seriously I'm considering getting a generator because this state is truly.farked.


Can we have at least a corridor from New Mexico to Austin like West Berlin did?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If only he could have flipped the truck and died. Then Darwin would have had a grand slam.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
jerryskid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Let's see: a rolling coal sack of vile shiat who deserves to burn in hell who is also a racist sack of shiat and a moron, compared to several triathlon level bicyclists who were obeying the rules of the road.  texas is a christian state so they will congratulate the rolling coal sack of vile shiat and admonish the bicyclists for existing.

texas is a state full of amoral sacks of shiat.  I expect that they will all suck the dick of satan to do what evil requires them to do.

Seriously, has anyone ever met a texan who wasn't a vile sack of shiat?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Not that it's ever going to happen, but the DOJ needs to run a nationwide audit of every podunk sheriff's office in the nation, north and south, and start metering out punishments for gross civil rights violations. You hear about it mostly in the south, it happens in northern states, too.


This happens on a regular basis.  Sheriffs like to arrest them and claim they can't a confirmation from the FBI to harass them.

It also happens in the opposite direction,
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Love the whole "it's really the fault of the DA office since we tried to call and got no answer, but we also didn't leave a message because reasons. The DA should really staff with people willing to answer a phone!" bullshiat the police chief threw out there. Totally doesn't look like a rather pathetic CYA move.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
can't get a confirmation.
 
mrparks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Jury Selection questions: Can you ride a bicycle?
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
People are still doing the whole "rolling coal" thing?
 
Azz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: People are still doing the whole "rolling coal" thing?


Apparently it's a thing conservatives do to trigger libs driving their pussy Priuses
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Kid still can legally drive, and probably still has the same Truck that his parents bought for him.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lsherm: Not that it's ever going to happen, but the DOJ needs to run a nationwide audit of every podunk sheriff's office in the nation, north and south, and start metering out punishments for gross civil rights violations. You hear about it mostly in the south, it happens in northern states, too.

Just do an end-to-end review and if anything's hinky, dissolve the township. Once they're done with that, they can move on to corrupt city police.


Well the good thing is the cyclists can sue the county into oblivion because of the attempted coverup conspiracy.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: People are still doing the whole "rolling coal" thing?


It's more efficient than pushing or dragging it.
 
