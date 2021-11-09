 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSL Salt Lake City)   The phrase "like taking candy from a baby" usually doesn't mean rappelling into an elementary school from the roof and taking candy. Usually   (ksl.com) divider line
9
    More: Weird, Burglary, Theft, Electric charge, High school, Surveillance video, Sprucewood Elementary, Jacob Nicholas Trapp, Arson  
•       •       •

252 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Nov 2021 at 12:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta start someplace
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, they were "carrying large pink unicorns" AND THAT'S ALL YOU'RE GOING TO SAY ABOUT THAT?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumb to try and do this in 2021. Cameras and electronic equipment are cheap and everywhere.
Not like when I was a kid, where you could sneak into the school, find your grade in the teacher's book (just written down, not stored in a database), and change it to a better grade.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Dumb to try and do this in 2021. Cameras and electronic equipment are cheap and everywhere.
Not like when I was a kid, where you could sneak into the school, find your grade in the teacher's book (just written down, not stored in a database), and change it to a better grade.


Technology truly has ruined everything. There was a line and it was crossed.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I bet they even wore frickin cool-ass ninja costumes too.
 
vodka
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Despite all the surveillance technology and alarms that wasn't what got them caught. If they had not hit multiple places in a row on the same night near each other it seems they could have kept getting away with it. Weird.

This also seemed to be a rather pointless endeavor. WTF
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Begoggle: Dumb to try and do this in 2021. Cameras and electronic equipment are cheap and everywhere.
Not like when I was a kid, where you could sneak into the school, find your grade in the teacher's book (just written down, not stored in a database), and change it to a better grade.

Technology truly has ruined everything. There was a line and it was crossed.


On the plus side, you can check how many people are using the pool on the roof before doing all of that climbing.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.