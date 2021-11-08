 Skip to content
 
Hey, y'all - what's up on the gardening front? Anyone got anything still going? What about you northern Farkers - are you growing indoors, or planning for Spring already? Tell us about it in your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday November 9, 2021
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Traveling for medical for the next couple days, but wanted to get posted before signal becomes an issue.  What's up, gardeners?  :)
 
meg12279 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I need to cut everything back this weekend.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
We have too many habaneros and scotch bonnets. Pepper jelly here we come.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I have a weird story that's probably explainable as dumbassery and confusion, but still...

I have a friend with a decent herb garden. Oregano, thyme, rosemary, mint. The mint is wild; it grows all over the place around here. It's very mild and fuzzy, and not very useful.

So I uprooted some real mint from my mom's garden. The kind you want in your tea. Very hardy. So we planted two stalks of it where there was no other mint. Let it do its thing.

A couple of months later, we checked its progress.

It had turned into the other, wild mint. Two stalks, clearly not the same kind we had planted, but still there was no other mint nearby. They were precisely where we planted my mom's mint. We agreed that it sure as Hell looks like the one mint turned into the other.

We're doing an experiment, to be continued next spring. I brought more mom mint, and we planted it in the same place. It didn't have much time to establish itself, so we'll have to wait and see if it turns into the wild mint again.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Waiting Waiting for cherrystones to pop.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Pulling up the dead squash vines and still finding squash that we missed hidden down in there.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Non Sequitur Man: We have too many habaneros and scotch bonnets. Pepper jelly here we come.


If you lived near me I'd be begging on your doorstep right now.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I have a bunch of loverly potted herbs that I brought in from the cold.  They're sort of in stasis - neither thriving nor dying back.

Next year's garden is looking promising tho.  It will involve culantro and epazote.  And red sorrel.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Work is progressing steadily on the greenhouse frame!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Got the clear decking for the roof today, that'll be fun. Now to debate doing the roof or the sides first. Leaning toward roofing as there is 100% less glass for me to break currently present.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Everybody in the garage or kitchen now except the brussels and they will get whacked soon. Still more prep to do in the greenhouse for da cold. The water tub has snails and the tiny fish and a TADPOLE! LOL. I gotta get an aquarium for those kids, they must be getting cold out there.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The dahlias are taken in. The siberians stay.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
We had some hard frosts last week - the lettuce in the hoop houses was crunchy to the touch.  But I let it be and it came back ok.  Got a nice warm week coming up so hope to get at least one more harvest.

Clipped the last pepper plant and hung the stems upside down in the hopes that I get a few to ripen.

Loaded lots of leaves into my open compost bin.

Other than that, nothing shaking until January or February, when I'll start things in the hydroponic kit and starter pots.

Would like to hear recommendations on seed catalogs, especially eggplant.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

FrancoFile: We had some hard frosts last week - the lettuce in the hoop houses was crunchy to the touch.  But I let it be and it came back ok.  Got a nice warm week coming up so hope to get at least one more harvest.

Clipped the last pepper plant and hung the stems upside down in the hopes that I get a few to ripen.

Loaded lots of leaves into my open compost bin.

Other than that, nothing shaking until January or February, when I'll start things in the hydroponic kit and starter pots.

Would like to hear recommendations on seed catalogs, especially eggplant.


I'm a big fan of the long Asian varieties.  They're best for eggplant agebitashi.

https://www.justonecookbook.com/eggpl​a​nt-agebitashi/
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Cutting back the Russian sage and the knockout roses. Fingers crossed I can finally stop mowing for the season.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The flowerbeds is holding steady. Need to pick up one more edging brick to complete the layout. No weeds have sprung thru thus far.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I planted Brussels early probably around March finally seeing little pea size sprouting after the first frost. Lots of bugs while I was away but definitely not a good harvest.
 
fsufan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not garden per se, but I rented a sod cutter yesterday and cut a 16' circle for a new firepit. Going to put down a bunch of cardboard, then weed fabric over that, paver stones around the perimeter, then at least a couple of inches deep of pea gravel. I am going to try to make a smokeless pit following some examples of builds from YouTube. I hope to have it finished before Thanksgiving so we can (weather permitting) sit outside and enjoy a Thanksgiving fire. We're out in the country and I have a couple of mini bikes, a 2 seat go cart, a small trailer that we tow behind the lawn tractor for a hay ride type setup. The grandkids have a ball.
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I took the rest of mine out over the weekend.  The only thing still growing last week was peppers, but those stopped when we had a frost.
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I got some peonies and more alliums planted for spring and laid down some poppy seed in the same gardens to freeze over the winter and thrill me in the spring.
More snow and cold is ahead. I admitted I need help because this weather makes my hands and feet seize up and I'm in a lot of pain. I hired a friendly soul to come and remove mulch that went in three years and never has broken down.
Dreaming of shades of fuchsia and purple and white and orange. Stupid winter.
 
