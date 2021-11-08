 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   South Carolina reciprocates for sending us Bono   (wral.com) divider line
15
    More: Weird, Atlantic Ocean, trash bin, Ireland, Myrtle Beach, Keith McGreal, Tropical cyclone, United States, good news story  
•       •       •

893 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Nov 2021 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, did the barrel suddenly appear in all Irish iTunes libraries?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ireland got the better end of the deal
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: What, did the barrel suddenly appear in all Irish iTunes libraries?


No, but the barrel did produce a very large sized poop.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the trash from Myrtle Beach were to wash away, would there be anything left of the city?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZOMG ONE TRASH CAN YOU TRASHY WESTERNERS!

/while 90% of the world's oceanic trash come from like 5 rivers in Asia and 2 in Africa
 
profdc9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the worst message in a bottle ever.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: ZOMG ONE TRASH CAN YOU TRASHY WESTERNERS!

/while 90% of the world's oceanic trash come from like 5 rivers in Asia and 2 in Africa


Good for you
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: ZOMG ONE TRASH CAN YOU TRASHY WESTERNERS!

/while 90% of the world's oceanic trash come from like 5 rivers in Asia and 2 in Africa


I think you missed the point of the whole story.

/It was a recycling bin
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It was pro-Bono.
 
rfenster
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

rfenster: [Fark user image 250x327]


I'm glad you could Cher that photo.
 
genner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

profdc9: This is the worst message in a bottle ever.


or is it the best?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: ColonelCathcart: ZOMG ONE TRASH CAN YOU TRASHY WESTERNERS!

/while 90% of the world's oceanic trash come from like 5 rivers in Asia and 2 in Africa

I think you missed the point of the whole story.

/It was a recycling bin


THOSE EVIL WESTERNERS POLLUTING OUR OCEAN
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Still doesn't compare to this.

https://visitdelnortecounty.com/artic​l​e/the-story-of-kamome-crescent-city/
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.