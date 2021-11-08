 Skip to content
(AP News)   Northern Ireland's health minister suing Van Morrison after singer calls him "very dangerous" for his handling of coronavirus restrictions. In other news, Van Morrison still alive   (apnews.com) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Van Morrison has always been a cranky fark, but he's lost his ever lovin' mind.  Eric Clapton, too.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One hit wonder says what?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: One hit wonder says what?


Uhm, while Van is being an perverse asshole (more so than usual), he certainly isn't a one hit wonder.

Though someone  may want to add a verse about him to his own song, "Rave on, John Donne".  :)   Thinking about it, that verse should perhaps be "Rant On, Van Morrison".
 
NobleHam
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good. Fark anyone casting shade on proper Covid precautions. Especially if they're already dead, because then what do they care about the living?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
♬ You and me, my plague rat girl ♬
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: One hit wonder says what?


56 year career asshat says what?
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Van Morrison sounds like he's giving an open invitation to all of the unvaxxed to come join him.
Gather round close all ye unmasked, right up to the edge of the stage and sing along loudly directly at him. If you have to cough let er rip. Or use your hand to cover up but make an effort to give Van a good hand shake after the show. That should counter all of the "very dangerous" covid restrictions from the health Minister nicely.
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Whats fatty all mad about, now?

Did they ban creme filling?
 
brilett
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Alcohol induced dementia is sad.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well it's a marvelous night for a lawsuit
With the frivolousness in my eyes
A fantabulous cash grab for lawyers
Under pretense of Facebook-spread lies
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"The Belfast-born singer opposes restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, and has released several songs criticizing lockdowns."

Astral Weeksauce
Moondunce
Here Comes the Blight
Dies Like This
 
Wookie Milson
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't know what he thinks he knows about a virus, but I trust him on Ring Worms.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Boomers gonna boom
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Damn hippy.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Morrissey. Van Morrison. I always forget which is the fat twit with the stupid hat and which is the annoying skinny guy who cries about everything.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

brilett: Alcohol induced dementia is sad.


Total Fark what now?
 
kabloink
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
One of the classics

Ring Worm
Youtube LdKzRTju4yk
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
rudemix: pre-Boomers gonna boom
 
BigMax
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He's apparently got a long history of misanthrope. It's hard to find anyone with anything nice to say about him personally. He did write some catchy songs a long time ago.

I think we need to stop treating entertainer's opinions as if they are worth repeating more than any random drunk at the bar. Unless they have some sort of subject-matter expertise.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Never been a fan of the UUP, but someone needs to sue Van Morrison. He's lost the run of himself
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I might score another copy of Astral Weeks just to have it on vinyl, but Van Morrison can eat shiat the miserable rest of his life afaic.
 
