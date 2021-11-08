 Skip to content
(NYPost) It's that time of the year again folks - 'Cambridge Blues Naked Calendar'. (NSFWish)
    American football, Nudity, United Kingdom, Student athletes, Grantchester, Cambridge University, Cambridge, University of Cambridge  
Joe Stapler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love their calendar (the lady one), but if I was the photographer, I feel like I'd try to get some different angles.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss college so f'n much.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like June - on the right with the two women holding hands, the one with the towel has a little "come hither" look on her face.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....must be nice having people who want to see you naked....
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of light on white.
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doctorguilty: I like June - on the right with the two women holding hands, the one with the towel has a little "come hither" look on her face.


June is actually a really good photo..
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They look like they had fun doing it.
Good for them.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Proceeds going to worthy causes - good for them!
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: They look like they had fun doing it.
Good for them.
Good for them.


Except for the two guys being that close to another man's genitalia. They are the most miserable.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Both male and female athletes from netball, gymnastics, the American football team and other sports

What the fark is netball?
 
WyDave
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Both male and female athletes from netball, gymnastics, the American football team and other sports

What the fark is netball?

What the fark is netball?


Ever played naked tennis?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Both male and female athletes from netball, gymnastics, the American football team and other sports

What the fark is netball?

What the fark is netball?


Weird version of basketball designed for women back in the old days.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WyDave: Neondistraction: Both male and female athletes from netball, gymnastics, the American football team and other sports

What the fark is netball?

Ever played naked tennis?

What the fark is netball?

Ever played naked tennis?


Just naked volleyball.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Both male and female athletes from netball, gymnastics, the American football team and other sports

What the fark is netball?

What the fark is netball?


Another name for sportsball?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: WyDave: Neondistraction: Both male and female athletes from netball, gymnastics, the American football team and other sports

What the fark is netball?

Ever played naked tennis?

Just naked volleyball.


Wait, and naked poker. No not strip poker. Perv.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Alright, let's make a naked calendar with beautiful women in shape!
"You can't do that any more, dude."
"Okay, what if we make it 80% naked guys?"
"What a beautiful celebration of the human form"
 
Valter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Shrug. I've seen better. And worse.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Both male and female athletes from netball, gymnastics, the American football team and other sports

What the fark is netball?

What the fark is netball?



If only you had access to an enormous amount of easily-searchable data...

Oh, and if you weren't a lazy bastard. That would help.
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cheeky lil bastards.
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So the guys were all on the swim team and just in the pool?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Neondistraction: Both male and female athletes from netball, gymnastics, the American football team and other sports

What the fark is netball?


If only you had access to an enormous amount of easily-searchable data...

Oh, and if you weren't a lazy bastard. That would help.


Why should I have to do the searching? They're the ones that suck.

/ also google doesn't give me snark as a response
// if I wanted a straight answer don't you think I'd have just looked it up?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I have to say, though: I am still more of a fan of the Warwick Rowers calendars.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Why should I have to do the searching? They're the ones that suck.



Nice try, Mr. Bolton.


/ also google doesn't give me snark as a response
// if I wanted a straight answer don't you think I'd have just looked it up?


You don't have to look for a straight answer. You can look for whatever answer fits you best.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Both male and female athletes from netball, gymnastics, the American football team and other sports

What the fark is netball?

What the fark is netball?


Like basketball. But not.

Think of a hoop with no backboard.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
T'was a time in my history of Fark that boobie's links were just that. Sigh, its sucks growing up.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If the calendar is naked, does that mean there's no cover page?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How about the biathalon?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Slide 5, dude on the far left...has nicer breasts than my first couple girlfriends. Hairier though.
 
JayBeeBrad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How very caucasian.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you didn't see nipple, you didn't see tit.
 
petuniapup
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'd like to take a moment for the no-longer-produced NYC Cabbies calendar. (I think I first learned of it via Fark.)

Fun photos, but I noticed the one guy's sock tan lines. Ah well.
 
