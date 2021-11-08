 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Outrage as sex on altar video has church staff forced to 'cleanse' it with holy water, smite the randy couple (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
41
    More: Giggity, The Sun, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, Sint-Michielskerk Church, News Corporation, News International, filmed incident  
•       •       •

950 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Nov 2021 at 3:50 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Russ1642
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
LfarkingOL
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Smiting? Sounds naughty...."
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
God invents sex.

God: "Sex is bad!"

Everyone: "Y'know, you're kind of an asshole."
 
GameSprocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They should probably cleanse it with a Clorox wipe or something.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Father, is it permissible to have sex before Mass?

Yes, my child, so long as you don't block the aisle.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: God invents sex.
God The Frigging Church: "Sex is bad!"
Everyone: "Y'know, you're kind of an asshole."

FTFY.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Approves of their shenanigans.
 
Valter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
To be fair it probably did need a cleaning even before that.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 640x629]


i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Father, is it permissible to have sex before Mass?

Yes, my child, so long as you don't block the aisle collection plate.


FTFY
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Filthy footage of the romp was shared online"

With no link given. This is why reporting has gone to shiat, half-assed articles that leave critical things out.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I used to wonder if when porn stars marry each other, they just consummate it right there at the altar, or have a gang bang, as porn star friends would be in the pews.

I used to wonder that.  I still do wonder it also.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But they both screamed out to god! That should make the church folk happy.
 
Albinoman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I cant tell from the blurry photo, but Im guessing from the scorn from the bishop that neither was a young boy.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Holy water? Cleanse the entire church with holy fire.  While you're at it, do the rest of em too.  Cant be too sure ya know
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: I used to wonder if when porn stars marry each other, they just consummate it right there at the altar, or have a gang bang, as porn star friends would be in the pews.

I used to wonder that.  I still do wonder it also.


They drive to the bank and open a joint bank account.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm guessing they needed to cleanse it because it wasn't quite an immaculate conception?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Because sex is a tool of the devil or something?
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, have some decorum; do it in the confessional.
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Convincing people to not do what is possibly the best thing about being a human because "the devil" will get you is some next level hocus pocus.

I mean, you gotta hand it to the guys in the funny hats. Its a top notch scam.
We're supposed to go without sex and stay poor while they live in a solid gold castle and are up to their necks in hairless altar boys.

I always have to laugh when I hear people screaming about Scientology which has about 24,000 total members but think nothing of going to catholic mass and giving money to the single largest criminal organization/pedophile ring in human history.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: I used to wonder if when porn stars marry each other, they just consummate it right there at the altar, or have a gang bang, as porn star friends would be in the pews.

I used to wonder that.  I still do wonder it also.


So she'd be getting dp'd?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Russ1642: HailRobonia: Father, is it permissible to have sex before Mass?

Yes, my child, so long as you don't block the aisle collection plate.

FTFY


Angry priest "That's NOT what the collection plate is for!"
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Here I was, thinking the church viewed holy water as a spiritual cleanser and a symbol of grace; apparently it functions as a literal sin-stain remover.

Did they use a UV light to make sure they got everything?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Here I was, thinking the church viewed holy water as a spiritual cleanser and a symbol of grace; apparently it functions as a literal sin-stain remover.

Did they use a UV light to make sure they got everything?


If they brought out the UV, the church would look like a Jackson Pollock painting.
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The clergy are just upset because the sex was between consenting adults.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Holy Father,

You blessed Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden. In turn, Great King Solomon wrote of our relations. We wish to be fruitful and multiply here on your Ark of Covenent. Please look favorably to these endeavors.

In Your Name we pray

Amen."
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They should have used holy bleach instead.
 
Pinner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Then the janitor came in to actually clean it up.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
To be fair Jesus did it too:
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yet you all get freaked out when you find out that it happens at your local fast food joint regularly.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Weaver95: The clergy are just upset because the sex was between consenting adults.


Yep, if it was a priest and an altar boy they would be sharing the video with the rest of the clergy and high five'n each other.
 
almejita
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It was in Bree...probably some of them filthy Hobbitteses.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
O Come All Ye Faithful with Lyrics | Christmas Songs & Carols
Youtube 1tM5pwvUGMI

I picture this song playing in the background while they was farking.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Super Chronic: Here I was, thinking the church viewed holy water as a spiritual cleanser and a symbol of grace; apparently it functions as a literal sin-stain remover.

Did they use a UV light to make sure they got everything?

If they brought out the UV, the church would look like a Jackson Pollock painting.
[64.media.tumblr.com image 850x480]


Oh my god ohmygodohmygodohmygod oh my god ohmygodohmy....

<you read this in the sound of that clip>
 
tothekor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Forgive me if I'm being dense, but isn't that what the altar was original for. Back when religion was just getting started, the high priestess or something would consummate her "marriage" to god or some such b.s. on an altar in front of witnesses?

I guess my question really is, what is an altar really for?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 1 minute ago  
it's disgusting. that's the holiest part of the church, where we observe the solemn sacrament of eating the body and drinking the blood of Jesus.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.