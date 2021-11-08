 Skip to content
(WSMV Nashville)   Police arrest man with nine outstanding warrants, happy to finally break their streak of only nabbing folks with inferior warrants   (wsmv.com) divider line
16
    More: Amusing, Crime, Police, Davidson County, Tennessee, Identity theft, Misdemeanor, Dandre Riley, Police state, Assault  
•       •       •

16 Comments     (+0 »)
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's worth two donut breaks if you don't tell the chief it was just one guy.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Inferior Warrants is the name of my Warrant cover band.
 
Gustopia
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The only outstanding thing he's done in a long time.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
On the same page, Amish man arrested for marijuana.  Who know religion (or hair style) is the sole identifier of criminals in Tennessee.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, could have guessed what that guy looked like without clicking on the link.

The Amish dude above was surprising. Haha.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
it looks like Chinese characters under his right eye, and a walking stick figure under his left...
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: On the same page, Amish man arrested for marijuana.  Who know religion (or hair style) is the sole identifier of criminals in Tennessee.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


That Kingpin reboot seems promising.
 
fargin a
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Let me guess...

Snitched on?
Picked up by mistake/unrelated/new crime?
Turned himself in?

Top 5 answers on the board!
 
Fano
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

How they nabbed him, accepting his award
 
phishrace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
His parents are already bragging.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Also, a great mugshot of a hot anti masker


https://bloximage
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Nine!  Ah ah ah!"
 
JackSandalwood
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: On the same page, Amish man arrested for marijuana.  Who know religion (or hair style) is the sole identifier of criminals in Tennessee.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Also wanted in Tenessee:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've spent a lot of time around Nashville, and White's Creek is where I stay when I'm in town.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's a Super 8 relatively close to the city, but over the hills to the north, with a nice country feel to it.

Usually pretty quiet too, except for the one night a girl was getting rammed on the other side of the wall by two dudes for what must have been three hours straight.

At one point she even yelled out, "HEE-HAW!"

Saw the trio the next morning. A young-ish bunch, not especially attractive, but not ugly either (solid 4s all around).

The two guys looked a little sheepish on seeing me, and she looked downright exhausted.
 
