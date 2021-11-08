 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Dawson's Creek writer who has battled Covid symptoms a year takes her own life and donates her organs. Which, given the systemic nature of Covid and the lifetime of immunosuppressant's transplant patients have to take, might not be a great idea   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
203 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Nov 2021 at 2:50 PM (7 minutes ago)



16 Comments
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't see anyone with long-COVID being eligible for organ donation.  Too risky.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So she did want to wait for our lives to be over.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I thought it was because she looked at her IMDB.

/I'm so sorry.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Her liver was severely compromised, as Guthe had warned the hospital, because she had been treating herself with large doses of ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug falsely said to cure long COVID, and an alternative diet that included nearly two-thirds of a cup of olive oil each day."

Maybe the cause of her long term symptoms with taking farking horse paste instead of listening to doctors.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

khitsicker: "Her liver was severely compromised, as Guthe had warned the hospital, because she had been treating herself with large doses of ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug falsely said to cure long COVID, and an alternative diet that included nearly two-thirds of a cup of olive oil each day."

Maybe the cause of her long term symptoms with taking farking horse paste instead of listening to doctors.


It also looks like we're in for a surge in liver failure in the U.S. even if the people taking Ivermectin don't catch covid.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TWX: I don't see anyone with long-COVID being eligible for organ donation.  Too risky.


If salvaged quickly enough, they are eligible after testing and some other things.  Biggest problem is getting everything done/tested/results in seventy-two hours for a donor with known Covid issues.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Considering she died back in May, I am unsure as to whether or not her organs are still viable for transplant.

Shostie: So she did want to wait for our lives to be over.


Sorta funny. Not funny enough for a funny vote.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cman: Considering she died back in May, I am unsure as to whether or not her organs are still viable for transplant.

Shostie: So she did want to wait for our lives to be over.

Sorta funny. Not funny enough for a funny vote.


Son of a-...!
 
KB202
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I thought it was because she looked at her IMDB.

/I'm so sorry.


That was way harsh, Tai.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I thought when I signed up for organ donation it meant they could do with them whatever they want not just give it to other people.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

khitsicker: "Her liver was severely compromised, as Guthe had warned the hospital, because she had been treating herself with large doses of ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug falsely said to cure long COVID, and an alternative diet that included nearly two-thirds of a cup of olive oil each day."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I thought when I signed up for organ donation it meant they could do with them whatever they want not just give it to other people.


Not sure if jurisdiction matters, but where I live, I had to specify my preference for body donation or the organ transplant list gets to call dibs.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Cunning plan to donate organs not thought properly through.  FAIL.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"The case highlights an urgent debate among medical professionals about whether the organs of people who survived COVID, and even of those who died with the illness, are really safe and healthy enough to be transplanted."

If they are that'd be great, the antivaxxers would actually be helping for once.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
