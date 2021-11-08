 Skip to content
(Journal Times)   Good intentions aside, is it really a good idea to throw a surprise party for a 90-year-old?   (journaltimes.com) divider line
8
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Absolutely. It could be her last one.
 
somniferous sloth
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My grandpa would've enjoyed it
 
H31N0US
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Only if there are strippers involved.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Whatever is going on here is pure metal. The kid on saxophone's unlaced shoes  and the background trees really tie the band together
bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Depends on the Will order I'd imagine.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

berylman: Whatever is going on here is pure metal. The kid on saxophone's unlaced shoes  and the background trees really tie the band together
[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 850x566]


"This one time, at Band Camp.."
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If good intentions are aside, it's still not a bad idea.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ less than a minute ago  
meme-arsenal.comView Full Size
 
