(WLKY Louisville)   Indiana man injured after 12-foot fall from tree, with helpful photo of a generic tree   (wlky.com) divider line
14 Comments     (+0 »)
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Getting up at 3AM to go sit quietly in a tree seems like a great way to fall asleep, then out of a tree.

I am willing to bet the actual tree looks nothing like the generic tree, but at least I now have some idea what a tree looks like.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Around here feet wash up on the beaches instead of falling out of trees on you.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Larch.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"And here we see a photo of the suspect..."
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He was obviously up there because of a lying pigeon

/birds are fake
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: The Larch.


Needs more pictoral help....
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
People falling out of tree stands and dying is not uncommon.  They fall asleep and fall out, or they fall when climbing and end up impaled on an arrow.  It's why it's recommended that you tie a rope to your bow and arrow and pull them up after you're safely in the chair.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
".... a cable securing his stand to the tree broke ..."

Sue the cable company! Oh ... wait...
 
ALFER69
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Lawyers on it.
 
bughunter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: ".... a cable securing his stand to the tree broke ..."

Sue the cable company! Oh ... wait...


He shoulda fixed the cable first.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe he jumped.  Or WAS PUSHED!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: The Larch.


I get the reference, but the 'generic' tree in the article appears to be 'the sycamore'.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
trippdogg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You'd think he'd know better - that's the same tree that killed his father and raped his mother.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

