(NBC News) I'm sorry you died at my concert. Here is your money back

TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just remember kids, "festival seating" isn't.

If he really has a history of encouraging his fans to ignore security and crowd-control measures to rush the stage then he should face criminal charges.  This seems to line up very neatly with the yelling 'fire' in a crowded theater premise of speech that is not protected.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a piece of shiat. Let's hope this is a career-ending event.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
cocozilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did WKRP in Cincinnati teach us nothing about concert safety.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The survivors get refunds too? That doesn't seem fair. They should be executed, then get refunds.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't look at us, man.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have hired better security, like the Hell's Angels.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cocozilla: Did WKRP in Cincinnati teach us nothing about concert safety.


Don't drop the attendees in by helecopter?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop AIDS scare!
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the least they could do.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cant be fairer than that
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pop Quiz:
If 8 people died at a music festival in Texas, and the artist refunds everyone's money,  where do they bury the survivors?
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cocozilla: Did WKRP in Cincinnati teach us nothing about concert safety.


This is very different from Cincinnati.

Cincinnati was an indoor concert, the doors had not yet been open, and the fans thought a late sound check was the real show.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure what subby would like to have happen. Is he supposed to donate all his money to charity and retire to a monastery in Nepal to contemplate his sins for the remainder of his life? Should the venue be razed to the ground and the soil salted as a grim warning to future generations never to have concerts by mediocre country pop musicians?
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Travis seems crushed over the whole incident
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: Pop Quiz:
If 8 people died at a music festival in Texas, and the artist refunds everyone's money,  where do they bury the survivors?


All the way to the scene of the crash?
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is in a relationship with a Jenner. Wow, what a farking pox on this planet.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cant stop a mob from mobbing, but you can sue deep pockets for not stopping a mob from mobbing.
 
fargin a
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all a publicity stunt?
Who is Travis Scott? Headliner?

Superstar quad in effect?
Baldwin
Scott
Ruggs
Fetty
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: I'm not sure what subby would like to have happen. Is he supposed to donate all his money to charity and retire to a monastery in Nepal to contemplate his sins for the remainder of his life? Should the venue be razed to the ground and the soil salted as a grim warning to future generations never to have concerts by mediocre country pop musicians?


He was in control and chose not to use that power to calm shiat down. I don't care about legal ramifications for him but I would like to see him at least socially punished for his crimes.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawsuits against Scott and organizers have since been filed, noting Scott's history of encouraging fans to rush the stage and ignore security guards and alleging he and organizers didn't stop the show when the crowd became out of control.

Ugh.

I saw U2 in 2015, and an acquaintance knew the owner of the venue security for that show.  Soundcheck was awful, she said, and the allotted hour became 90 minutes, and the doors were set to open at say, 6PM, for a 730 show.  The band's people got the venue to give them another 30 minutes, but now it's say, 5PM.  Soundcheck still sucks, the band asks for another 30 minutes.  Which would have pushed the "doors open" time another 30 minutes (however the math shook out).

My pal says the Fire Marshal, with the security company person, told the band, "nope.  I've got 12,000 people in line outside, another 6 or 7 thousand en route, and there's no way we can safely ingress all of them in 30 minutes.

"And if you start playing, they're probably gonna rush the gates. People are gonna get hurt.  Soundcheck is done, those doors are opening up 6PM, period, end of story, this meeting is over."
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's just another jackass mumbling into autotune. The biggest tragedy of that day is that of all the people that died Travis Scott wasn't one of them.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When he started singing, everybody rushed for the exits and people got killed. He's liable. Unlistenable, but liable.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should refund people for the fact that his "music" sucks ass. Like, did people know what he sounded like before they bought tickets? If so, why?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Just remember kids, "festival seating" isn't.

If he really has a history of encouraging his fans to ignore security and crowd-control measures to rush the stage then he should face criminal charges.  This seems to line up very neatly with the yelling 'fire' in a crowded theater premise of speech that is not protected.


Maybe I'm old, but I don't get it.  Isn't the purpose of a music festival to hear music?  Why is proximity to the artist that important?  IME you can hear the music better when you're not standing by the speaker.

Always seemed to me being towards the front in a general admission pit area just isn't worth it.  Seems like a great way to get pick pocketed, injured/killed, and just have a lousy concert experience, in general.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rickythepenguin: Lawsuits against Scott and organizers have since been filed, noting Scott's history of encouraging fans to rush the stage and ignore security guards and alleging he and organizers didn't stop the show when the crowd became out of control.

Ugh.

I saw U2 in 2015, and an acquaintance knew the owner of the venue security for that show.  Soundcheck was awful,


Nobody would have noticed.
He would have said "yea yea yeah" about 300 times, maybe yelled out "The Edge!!!!" another dozen and then would have spent the rest of the time randomly saying locations around the world. "CAIRO!'l
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just remember that the ticket price doesn't include ticketseller service fees, which were probably more than the ticket price, and they may want to charge another service fee to process your refund.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rickythepenguin: Lawsuits against Scott and organizers have since been filed, noting Scott's history of encouraging fans to rush the stage and ignore security guards and alleging he and organizers didn't stop the show when the crowd became out of control.

Ugh.

I saw U2 in 2015, and an acquaintance knew the owner of the venue security for that show.  Soundcheck was awful, she said, and the allotted hour became 90 minutes, and the doors were set to open at say, 6PM, for a 730 show.  The band's people got the venue to give them another 30 minutes, but now it's say, 5PM.  Soundcheck still sucks, the band asks for another 30 minutes.  Which would have pushed the "doors open" time another 30 minutes (however the math shook out).

My pal says the Fire Marshal, with the security company person, told the band, "nope.  I've got 12,000 people in line outside, another 6 or 7 thousand en route, and there's no way we can safely ingress all of them in 30 minutes.

"And if you start playing, they're probably gonna rush the gates. People are gonna get hurt.  Soundcheck is done, those doors are opening up 6PM, period, end of story, this meeting is over."


Did anyone try changing the band to one that isnt awful to try and make it sound better? It may not have been the sound system.

/it wasnt the sound system
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Astroworld was torn down years ago (?)
 
Khrestyn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

X-Geek: cocozilla: Did WKRP in Cincinnati teach us nothing about concert safety.

Don't drop the attendees in by helecopter?


In case that's not sarcasm, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/In_Conc​e​rt_(WKRP_in_Cincinnati)
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minus the Ticketmaster fee.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: rickythepenguin: Lawsuits against Scott and organizers have since been filed, noting Scott's history of encouraging fans to rush the stage and ignore security guards and alleging he and organizers didn't stop the show when the crowd became out of control.

Ugh.

I saw U2 in 2015, and an acquaintance knew the owner of the venue security for that show.  Soundcheck was awful,

Nobody would have noticed.
He would have said "yea yea yeah" about 300 times, maybe yelled out "The Edge!!!!" another dozen and then would have spent the rest of the time randomly saying locations around the world. "CAIRO!'l



Riveting story. I feel like I was there.
 
Asylum2020
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: rickythepenguin: Lawsuits against Scott and organizers have since been filed, noting Scott's history of encouraging fans to rush the stage and ignore security guards and alleging he and organizers didn't stop the show when the crowd became out of control.

Ugh.

I saw U2 in 2015, and an acquaintance knew the owner of the venue security for that show.  Soundcheck was awful,

Nobody would have noticed.
He would have said "yea yea yeah" about 300 times, maybe yelled out "The Edge!!!!" another dozen and then would have spent the rest of the time randomly saying locations around the world. "CAIRO!'l


They put on one of the best concerts I ever saw and sounded great.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cocozilla: Did WKRP in Cincinnati teach us nothing about concert safety.


Tim Reid was on Marc Maron podcast recently and told an incredible story about that episode:  http://www.wtfpod.com/podcast/episode​-​1261-tim-reid

to summarize, quite obviously, teh TV show was set in Cincinnati.  That incident happened.  The show's writers wrote an episode where they acknowledged it, but CBS or whomever felt it was "too soon" and didn't want to air it.  The talent and writers were like, "how the fark can we NOT acknowledge that this just happened?  How would a rock radio station in Cincinnati ignore this tragedy?"

the network said, after the cast had filmed the episode, said they would only air it if, after a private showing to the Cincinnatti City Council (or some such, some government entity) agreed.  It was shown, the council or whomever enthusiastically said "yeah, this absolutely needs to be on TV, this city needs this", and it was eventually shown.

It's kinda towards the end of the interview.  Very powerful to hear.  And don't trust my paraphrasing of it, he was there, i wasn't.  very powerful.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: Gyrfalcon: I'm not sure what subby would like to have happen. Is he supposed to donate all his money to charity and retire to a monastery in Nepal to contemplate his sins for the remainder of his life? Should the venue be razed to the ground and the soil salted as a grim warning to future generations never to have concerts by mediocre country pop musicians?

He was in control and chose not to use that power to calm shiat down. I don't care about legal ramifications for him but I would like to see him at least socially punished for his crimes.


Have you ever been in a stage crush situation?

Just curious, because I have been. The idea that anyone on stage is "in control" and could somehow "calm shiat down" by the power of their voice or whatever is beyond laughable. It speaks to your naivete that you truly believe a terrified crowd of people pushing for air and half of them squeezed off their feet could have been "calmed" because someone on a stage told them to stop.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I am not familiar with this gentleman's oeuvre and I don't doubt he could share some liability. But I'ma tell you who will have most of the liability when they start writing checks. The liability insurers for the promoter and the venue. That some dumbass says to rush the stage is not a liability shield for well-insured entities who are tasked with making sure this shiat don't happen. I would imagine there will be several insurers who will have skin in the game before this is over. Dumbass or not no one should be naive enough to think that a performer is in charge of this level of crowd management stuff.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Charles of York: Travis seems crushed over the whole incident


I dunno, the apology seems a bit flat.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cocozilla: Did WKRP in Cincinnati teach us nothing about concert safety.


Bailey was hotter
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Eh. Don't see how any of this is his fault. He was paid to do a few songs at a show. He wasn't in charge of crowd control or any other aspect of the festival.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Nobody would have noticed.


yeah, i've told story a million times here and usually end it with, "here, I'll save you a post.

/'U2 always sounds like shiat, LOL!"

but yeah, apparently soundcheck was a trainwreck.  They'd get Edge dialed in, then Larry went south. Fixed him, then the bass was farked up.  Fixdd him, Edge turns to shiat.  The crew were trying every trick in the book but couldn't get it dialed in, and then the Fire Marshal was like, "yeah, tuffsky shiatsky, those doors are opening on schedule, too bad, so sad."
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
After decades of Grateful Dead concerts, it seems Travis Scott gave a concert where the dead aren't grateful.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I'm not sure what subby would like to have happen. Is he supposed to donate all his money to charity and retire to a monastery in Nepal to contemplate his sins for the remainder of his life? Should the venue be razed to the ground and the soil salted as a grim warning to future generations never to have concerts by mediocre country pop musicians?


I mean, it'd be a start...
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

X-Geek: cocozilla: Did WKRP in Cincinnati teach us nothing about concert safety.

Don't drop the attendees in by helecopter?


as god is my witness, they said they were high
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Should the venue be razed to the ground and the soil salted as a grim warning to future generations never to have concerts by mediocre country pop musicians?


Want to know how I know you haven't been following this story fairly closely?

Hint: he's not a country musician.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Have you ever been in a stage crush situation?

Just curious, because I have been.



Smashing Pumpkins, April 1994, College of Wlliam and Mary, VA.  I was dead center on the rail, 5-6' away from Billy Corgan for the first 4-5 songs.  The crowd surged, I moved back about 10' feet.  There were times when we were pushed in so closely, I could lift my feet and be carried by the swaying crowd, 3, 4, 6 feet.  Couldn't move my arms.  Just this mass of humanity going this way and that.  I eventually shoved my way out and realized my clothes were saturated in sweat.  as if i'd jumped into a pool fully clothed.

farking crazy.  one person falls and it's game farking over.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bob Falfa: What a piece of shiat. Let's hope this is a career-ending event.


The record industry isn't exactly known for empathy.  They'll only drop his contract if he stops making them money, regardless of how many fans die.
 
tina451
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Eh. Don't see how any of this is his fault. He was paid to do a few songs at a show. He wasn't in charge of crowd control or any other aspect of the festival.


Try watching his documentary on Netflix and see if you still want to go with that statement. It is miracle this didn't happen before I thought after watching it. Also he has been convicted twice of whatever they call inciting people to do this stuff like crowd jumping and is currently being sued by a partially paralyzed man who was pushed off the 3rd floor balcony at Terminal 5 in NYC after he requested pro lol jump from the balconies into the crowd. If you've never been there it's like jumping off a 4 story plus building.
 
12349876
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: I thought Astroworld was torn down years ago (?)


Astroworld is not Astrodome.  One is an outdoor festival on the land around where the latter used to be.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So many deep pockets are about to be excavated, as they should be. Sound and stage lights could have been cut at the first sign something was going down. It's not just the performer at fault (though he'll be at the center of it). Promoters, producers, insurance, sound/lighting providers, security company, venue owners, artist management...they're all getting dragged into this.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WDFark think for a second: Gyrfalcon: Should the venue be razed to the ground and the soil salted as a grim warning to future generations never to have concerts by mediocre country pop musicians?

Want to know how I know you haven't been following this story fairly closely?

Hint: he's not a country musician.


I'm sure that's the most important part of this entire story. Very little else of what is being said matters as much as the genre of music.
 
