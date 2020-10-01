 Skip to content
(KCCI Des Moines)   Apparently Beavis and Butthead had an apartment in Des Moines, Iowa until this morning   (kcci.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Des Moines, Iowa, House, apartment fire, Real estate, entire building, Apartment, Teddy bear, Red Cross  
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OK, but what does Matt Gaetz and Gym Jordan have to do with this?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I always wondered if popcorn ceilings would pop like corn.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least it put a bunch of other people out of their places, too, so there's that.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I kill insects with an assault rifle instead of fire. Way less dangerous.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depending on the bug, this was a totally rational response.

Everyone is gangsta on the internet, but when the cockroaches start flying, it's a different story.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I called bullshiat. Ain't No way lightning bugs can cause fires.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasteme: This is why I kill insects with an assault rifle instead of fire. Way less dangerous.


How else do you protect your children from 30-50 feral bedbugs in 4 to 5 minutes?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they were using drugs in a safe and responsible manner. Then the " duude check this out" moment happened.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: OK, but what does Matt Gaetz and Gym Jordan have to do with this?


They both agreed on a cozy place halfway between their home states of Florida and Ohio.
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone think maybe, just maybe, the 'bug' (read:SPIDER) may have been the one with the flamethrower?
Cuz I've seen it happen, man.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bug 1
Idiot 0
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: OK, but what does Matt Gaetz and Gym Jordan have to do with this?


Jordan: "It wasn't us man"
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tasteme: This is why I kill insects with an assault rifle instead of fire. Way less dangerous.


i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
suid
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
OK, imagine this thing, on fire, running around your apartment:

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
mufhugger
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
huh huh, you said "part"
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mufhugger: huh huh, you said "part"


Damn, missed it that much.
 
Birnone
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"It looks like a teddy bear stuffing factory exploded everywhere and then they soaked it in an Olympic sized pool. I don't know, it's so bad," Spieker said.

It could have been worse. What if that pool was filled with cat urine?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Only buy furniture with Fire Challenged tags on them.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: Only buy furniture with Fire Challenged tags on them.


That is funny...been a FF/PM for 38 years LOL
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Birnone: "It looks like a teddy bear stuffing factory exploded everywhere and then they soaked it in an Olympic sized pool. I don't know, it's so bad," Spieker said.

It could have been worse. What if that pool was filled with cat urine?


That's my fet- oh, nevermind.
 
