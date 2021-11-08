 Skip to content
(Ozarks First)   Who would win a fight between a Motel 6 guest with a barking dog and an Econo Lodge guest with a barking dog? What if only one of them had a knife?   (ozarksfirst.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Stabbing, Property, Violence, Injuries, Dagger, stabbing Saturday afternoon, dog owners, opposite of a privacy fence  
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which dog had the knife?
 
Broktun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want to die in a Super 8 motel.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ozarks. Stopped reading right there.

/turn off the lights
//Tip your server
///Epstein didn't kill himself
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
La Quinta guest with a barking dog is the boss-level motel guest with a barking dog.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Broktun: I don't want to die in a Super 8 motel.


That's the last words of a lot of heroin overdoses
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any time I stay at some shiatty motel I like to sign the Bible "Jesus Christ".
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They'd leave a light on for the Motel 6 dog.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I feel like every city named Springfield is terrible.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Obviously not city dogs, they don't care about other dogs or people. A-hole dogs most often have A-hole owners.
 
Broktun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Broktun: I don't want to die in a Super 8 motel.

That's the last words of a lot of heroin overdoses

Wasn't quite morning
I wasn't quite breathing
My heart way up in my throat
Girl starts screaming
And the maid starts screaming
And it looks like it's all she wrote
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Accor.  Not even once.
 
Valter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: La Quinta guest with a barking dog is the boss-level motel guest with a barking dog.


This is funny to me on a personal level because I was at a La Quinta a few years ago and the AC was broken. The guy who came to fix it had a chihuahua and it was adorable. I don't normally like dogs but it was very well behaved and nice.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Valter: FrancoFile: La Quinta guest with a barking dog is the boss-level motel guest with a barking dog.

This is funny to me on a personal level because I was at a La Quinta a few years ago and the AC was broken. The guy who came to fix it had a chihuahua and it was adorable. I don't normally like dogs but it was very well behaved and nice.


Did he crank up the AC and say "here's the chilly dog you ordered."
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Like the Highlander stated..."There can be only one".
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
the one with the meaner/tougher dog
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This kinda shiat never would have happened at a Red Roof Inn.

*shudder*
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Motel 6:  We'll keep a candle lit for you.
 
Valter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Valter: FrancoFile: La Quinta guest with a barking dog is the boss-level motel guest with a barking dog.

This is funny to me on a personal level because I was at a La Quinta a few years ago and the AC was broken. The guy who came to fix it had a chihuahua and it was adorable. I don't normally like dogs but it was very well behaved and nice.

Did he crank up the AC and say "here's the chilly dog you ordered."


No.
 
DaMoGan [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
After altercation ends:

Owner: "Dog, I'm very disappointed in you! Where did you learn to fight to solve your problems?"
Dog: "I learned it from you!"
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Meanwhile this dog stayed at a Holiday Inn Express:

justcolor.netView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Valter: FrancoFile: La Quinta guest with a barking dog is the boss-level motel guest with a barking dog.

This is funny to me on a personal level because I was at a La Quinta a few years ago and the AC was broken. The guy who came to fix it had a chihuahua and it was adorable. I don't normally like dogs but it was very well behaved and nice.

Did he crank up the AC and say "here's the chilly dog you ordered."


Too bad it was a chihuahua and not a dachshund.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's this a "Motel 6 Thread.  Back in the 70's (yeah I am old) I lost my Mom back then and my OM did NOT along.  I spent a LOT of time my Uncle Ton and Aunt Dotty while he built all of them in Florida, small World
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lol I watched some biker meth heads beat the ever loving shiat out of each other outside the window of my motel 6 room back in June. farking Lebec man.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jbc: Meanwhile this dog stayed at a Holiday Inn Express:

[justcolor.net image 167x300]


Does he still make his "boy" Sherman where a dog collar?
 
