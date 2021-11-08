 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   New York to see billions from the infrastructure bill - enough to clean the pee smell out of one subway elevator, for three days, a decade from now   (champ.gothamist.com) divider line
    New York City, bipartisan infrastructure bill, New York City region, progressive Democrats, infrastructure bill, Infrastructure Investment, funding projects, United States House of Representatives  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hopefully NY gets enough to bury all the Americans that will die from not being able to afford medication by Dems selling out the American people by killing BBB. The deal in June for 3.5 trillion over 10 years after being slashed by amoral corporate Dems Sinema and Manchin the house corporate Dems lead by Gottheimer and his gang of 5 finished the kill. Delay, distract and kill was their plan and they did it with Biden backing them over Americans
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People who clean things can't afford to live in NYC, it's the Atlas shrugged dilemma.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Hopefully NY gets enough to bury all the Americans that will die from not being able to afford medication by Dems selling out the American people by killing BBB. The deal in June for 3.5 trillion over 10 years after being slashed by amoral corporate Dems Sinema and Manchin the house corporate Dems lead by Gottheimer and his gang of 5 finished the kill. Delay, distract and kill was their plan and they did it with Biden backing them over Americans


Yeah uh huh ok sure fine whatever.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are people supposed to be upset about a state in the union is going to receive money from a national infrastructure spending bill?

/yes yes, i know the fox news fascists are gonna lose their minds but i asked if people are upset
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$550B is just enough to cover the cleaning costs of two bathrooms at LaGuardia
/thank you Seth Meyer
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There was a story in the NYT a few years back about it costs ten times more to build a mile of track in the NYC subway than it does anywhere else on the planet. But the NYT are a bunch of right wing loonies so it's probably not true.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Hopefully NY gets enough to bury all the Americans that will die from not being able to afford medication by Dems selling out the American people by killing BBB. The deal in June for 3.5 trillion over 10 years after being slashed by amoral corporate Dems Sinema and Manchin the house corporate Dems lead by Gottheimer and his gang of 5 finished the kill. Delay, distract and kill was their plan and they did it with Biden backing them over Americans


That's in the sideline to the next corporate handout... I mean "Infrastructure Package", pauper's graves will be funded.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 625x427]

[Fark user image 600x412]


The problem isn't spending, it's revenue.  Maybe quit giving companies and rich people tax breaks.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Hopefully NY gets enough to bury all the Americans that will die from not being able to afford medication by Dems selling out the American people by killing BBB. The deal in June for 3.5 trillion over 10 years after being slashed by amoral corporate Dems Sinema and Manchin the house corporate Dems lead by Gottheimer and his gang of 5 finished the kill. Delay, distract and kill was their plan and they did it with Biden backing them over Americans


You pass what you can.  House progressive Dems holding up this bill despite the fact it already cleared the Senate harmed the party last Tuesday.  The tenuous grasp of federal power they have now is worthless if they don't pass anything.  And the longer they wait, the closer it gets to the 2022 elections and the easier it becomes for the Republicans to stall until they take control of the Senate and House.  Passing substantive legislation is the only way to preserve that control, and unless they plan to flip a few R's to D's in the Senate through negotiations alone to overcome Sinema and Manchin, they're not getting rid of the filibuster or even getting anything decent out of reconciliation.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bhcompy: House progressive Dems holding up this bill despite the fact it already cleared the Senate harmed the party last Tuesday.


The only thing that harmed the party was the regressive end of the party continuing to side with fascists at every turn.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bhcompy: eurotrader: Hopefully NY gets enough to bury all the Americans that will die from not being able to afford medication by Dems selling out the American people by killing BBB. The deal in June for 3.5 trillion over 10 years after being slashed by amoral corporate Dems Sinema and Manchin the house corporate Dems lead by Gottheimer and his gang of 5 finished the kill. Delay, distract and kill was their plan and they did it with Biden backing them over Americans

You pass what you can.  House progressive Dems holding up this bill despite the fact it already cleared the Senate harmed the party last Tuesday.  The tenuous grasp of federal power they have now is worthless if they don't pass anything.  And the longer they wait, the closer it gets to the 2022 elections and the easier it becomes for the Republicans to stall until they take control of the Senate and House.  Passing substantive legislation is the only way to preserve that control, and unless they plan to flip a few R's to D's in the Senate through negotiations alone to overcome Sinema and Manchin, they're not getting rid of the filibuster or even getting anything decent out of reconciliation.


So Biden not even signing it yet doesn't show it could have waited until the House passed the BBB? It was a straight power move by corporate Dems to continue to delay and distract from the BBB. This move was designed to keep what was in the written BBB from being talked about for 2 weeks and building support to pass in the Senate. This gives sinema and Manchin cover to do nothing and kill the massively slashed BBB and use reconciliation for the debt ceiling. Gottheimer and his corporate cabal helped kill doing anything good for Americans because they are amoral corporate shills.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: ltdanman44: [Fark user image 625x427]

[Fark user image 600x412]

The problem isn't spending, it's revenue.  Maybe quit giving companies and rich people tax breaks.


I know you have your  religion narrative built and I won't change your mind, but here's year-to-year tax revenues. I bolded the years that federal revenues declined from the previous year.  All six of them. All during recessions.


FY 2021$3.86 (estimated)
FY 2020$3.71 trillion (estimated)
FY 2019$3.46 trillion (actual)
FY 2018$3.33 trillion
FY 2017$3.32 trillion
FY 2016$3.27 trillion
FY 2015$3.25 trillion
FY 2014$3.02 trillion
FY 2013$2.77 trillion
FY 2012$2.45 trillion
FY 2011$2.30 trillion
FY 2010$2.16 trillion
FY 2009$2.10 trillion
FY 2008$2.52 trillion
FY 2007$2.57 trillion
FY 2006$2.41 trillion
FY 2005$2.15 trillion
FY 2004$1.88 trillion
FY 2003$1.78 trillion
FY 2002$1.85 trillion
FY 2001$1.99 trillion
FY 2000$2.03 trillion
FY 1999$1.82 trillion
FY 1998$1.72 trillion
FY 1997$1.58 trillion
FY 1996$1.45 trillion
FY 1995$1.35 trillion
FY 1994$1.26 trillion
FY 1993$1.15 trillion
FY 1992$1.09 trillion
FY 1991$1.05 trillion
FY 1990$1.03 trillion
FY 1989$991 billion
FY1988$909 billion
FY 1987$854 billion
FY 1986$769 billion
FY 1985$734 billion
FY 1984$666 billion
FY 1983$601 billion
FY 1982$618 billion
FY 1981$599 billion
FY 1980$517 billion
FY 1979$463 billion
FY 1978$399 billion
FY 1977$356 billion
FY 1976$298 billion
FY 1975$279 billion
FY 1974$263 billion
FY 1973$231 billion
FY 1972$207 billion
FY 1971$187 billion
FY 1970$193 billion
FY 1969$187 billion
FY 1968$153 billion
FY 1967$149 billion
FY 1966$131 billion
FY 1965$117 billion
FY 1964$113 billion
FY 1963$107 billion
FY 1962$100 billion
FY 1961$94 billion
FY 1960$93 billion
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

flucto: There was a story in the NYT a few years back about it costs ten times more to build a mile of track in the NYC subway than it does anywhere else on the planet. But the NYT are a bunch of right wing loonies so it's probably not true.


It's the general incompetence of the MTA and city really. Contractors & consultants throw in crazy mark ups for any city work because even the smallest projects just take forever. Between excessive reviews, delays, etc a typical project for the NYC gov't or related agencies is a nightmare.

CSB. The big bus terminal in Manhattan is the Port Authority bus terminal.  Some years ago, some developer bought out the buildings on it's south side so they could knock em down and put up a new large hotel. The Port Authority agency was worried that without these buildings, the sidewalk on the south side would be too dark, for for safety reasons. They brought us on to design new lighting that would hang off the exterior façade and illuminate the side walk.

Easy enough job on paper. It's just lights, right? But no, the design of this dragged on for almost 5 years. They kept changing their mind or had crazy restrictions like you couldn't mount anything new directly to the exterior of the building. By the time we had finished contract drawings that were to the Port Authority's satisfaction, the hotels were already built, the street was better lit than ever before and this entire project got shelved. And that's the how we got paid 5 figures just so the Port Authority could delay long enough for the problem to fix itself. And I'm not 100% sure we were profitable on that job despite a healthy mark up and nothing ever getting built.
/csb
 
