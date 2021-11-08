 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   The Canadian government is set to give Indigenous Peoples a 4,000 year old knife. Hopefully not in the "traditional" Canadian government way of giving Indigenous Peoples knives   (globalnews.ca) divider line
Russ1642
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Always passing the buck.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"This stone knife, shown in this handout image, dating from 2,500 - 4,000 years ago..."
That handout belongs in a museum.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At least it's not blankets.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought they were culling their libraries so none of that ever happened?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, now they can proudly display that they hadn't and never did enter the bronze age.

Some tribes in South America did smelt copper. No one in the Americas ever entered the Iron Age (being conquered by people who had, doesn't count. Not even in Sid Meyers Civilization).
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Come to think of it, when the Vikings settled in what is now Canada, they came to fight with the locals, and thus left again.

The fight was over a sword. No wonder, those people were in the literal stone age, and dudes come over with sword made of steel (the vikings knew how to create steel, by repeatedly heating iron in coal, and the cooling it in water (and shaping it)), the carbon formed a crystaline structure and merged with iron.
 
