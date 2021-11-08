 Skip to content
 
(WSMV Nashville)   Pastor tackles, disarms man waving hand gun at congregation during service, thus saving Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch for more dangerous foes   (wsmv.com) divider line
23
    More: Scary, Assault, 26-year-old Dezire Baganda, Firearm, Gun, North Nashville pastor, Felony, church members, Tennessee  
23 Comments     (+0 »)
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Look at the BONES!"
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good conservation of consumable items; I hear that rabbit's dynamite!
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the gun OK?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A good guy without a gun stopped a bad guy with a gun??
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Jebus said "Take thy sack and trade it for a Glock.  Make sure it has hollow points.  A gun will keep me from getting....   wait for it....  crossed."
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all bought guns at my Unitarian fellowship, after some redneck shot-up our church in Knoxville.
I'm in podunk Washington, so it wasn't a big stretch for folks.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: A good guy without a gun stopped a bad guy with a gun??


A pastor deprived a person of his God given second amendment right
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Phew! It's a good thing that pastor had a gun and was able to take him out.

Wait, that isn't what happened and the "good guy with a gun" concept is just a myth? Why didn't anyone tell me??
 
Trocadero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

austerity101: Phew! It's a good thing that pastor had a gun and was able to take him out.

Wait, that isn't what happened and the "good guy with a gun" concept is just a myth? Why didn't anyone tell me??


What better place to talk about myths than inside a church?
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm sure that multiple people will be in here in just a few minutes to explain how the gunman should be pressing assault charges, and the pastor should be condemned for trying to disarm a person who was casually aiming a weapon into a crowd, which of course is an obviously nonthreatening, nonprovoking manner.

Any... Day... Now...
 
ThrillaManilla
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Antioch is on the other side of town, and the pastor wouldn't be the only one with a hand grenade.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Baganda was not a church member, but the pastor told police that he attended previous services.

Doesn't that make him a church member? Or do you specifically have to sign up, like when you join a Sam's? I haven't been to church since I was 11, so I don't really remember.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Clearly this means Biden and Obama will send Hunter to take your guns.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How do we know the guy with the gun wasn't protecting himself from the pastor?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Baganda was not a church member, but the pastor told police that he attended previous services.

Doesn't that make him a church member? Or do you specifically have to sign up, like when you join a Sam's? I haven't been to church since I was 11, so I don't really remember.


Church members drop 10% automatically from their bank accounts.   They also get preferred parking, assigned seating and double shots of sacrament wine. And it's the top shelf stuff.  Not the watered down Kroger frozen grape  juice the back 10 rows get.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

austerity101: Phew! It's a good thing that pastor had a gun and was able to take him out.

Wait, that isn't what happened and the "good guy with a gun" concept is just a myth? Why didn't anyone tell me??


It wasn't a myth when that guy in Texas opened fire with a shotgun in a church.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: MythDragon: Baganda was not a church member, but the pastor told police that he attended previous services.

Doesn't that make him a church member? Or do you specifically have to sign up, like when you join a Sam's? I haven't been to church since I was 11, so I don't really remember.

Church members drop 10% automatically from their bank accounts.   They also get preferred parking, assigned seating and double shots of sacrament wine. And it's the top shelf stuff.  Not the watered down Kroger frozen grape  juice the back 10 rows get.


But you have to go to a lot of services to finally upgrade and get the free laundry service. That's the real hook.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Baganda was not a church member, but the pastor told police that he attended previous services.

Doesn't that make him a church member? Or do you specifically have to sign up, like when you join a Sam's? I haven't been to church since I was 11, so I don't really remember.


No, going to a church doesn't make you a member. Registering as a member makes you a member. Different churches have different requirements for what makes you a member.

I work at a Methodist church. I'm there every week, every service. For years. I am not a member of that church, nor am I a Methodist at all. I am an atheist.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Kingsman: The Secret Service - The Church Fight
Youtube R3zdYUG2_RA


not suitable for, I don't know.. .church or something.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've discovered i can buy rubber bullets for my 380. They seem to be available in other calibers as well. I might start carrying. It's texas i can do what i want.
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So was that an altar-cation?
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

