(Some Guy)   Archaeologists have found an ancient theater toilet in Turkey. They also found the concession stand, but the Jujubes were still too hard to eat   (dailysabah.com) divider line
11
11 Comments     (+0 »)
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
*David Attenborough voice*

The wild Jujubee is one of the hardiest candies in the world. Colonies have been known to survive on store shelves for up to a decade. The oldest of these petrified confections have been known to crack the molars of any would-be aggressors.

While the domestic Jubeebee retains this heritage from its wild cousin, it gets hard not for defense, but for rather different reasons...

*/David Attenborough voice*
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did they find my car keys in there...?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I love these so much

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How about some otters' noses or ocelot spleens?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 485x392]


Been there, done that.  Not as bad as I thought, but far worse than I'd like.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: I love these so much

[Fark user image 425x425]


Yeah, they're awesome for removing cavities that the dentist has filled.

Way better then a Dremel tool.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

omg bbq: steklo: [Fark user image image 485x392]

Been there, done that.  Not as bad as I thought, but far worse than I'd like.


I thought you were referring to the Jujubes.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Does "Theater Toilet" mean it's for watching the show, or it is the show?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Did you just carry around a filthy ass-rag with you everywhere you went back in the day in case you needed to f*cking sh*t in public away from your f*cking hovel??? No thank you, The Past, no thank you.
 
WTP 2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
good & plenty
good & fruity
the older they get the harder they get.
i once bought a case of each that must have been a year old.
from a restaurant supply company.
just 1 box took me a day to "chew" through.
and they were 24 to a case.
if you bit into one the outside crumbled.
 
