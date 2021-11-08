 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   Rest easy fellow Earthlings, here's a boy genius from Mars that's going to save us from a nuclear apocalypse   (thesun.ie) divider line
10
    More: Strange, Mars, Boriska Kipriyanovich, world intelligence claims, CHILD genius, doctor claims, Human, News Group Newspapers, human race  
•       •       •

106 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Nov 2021 at 1:20 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If he's so smart, why does he have that haircut?

/Checkmate Martiatard!
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oops, too late, He was killed by the common cold.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i don't grok what he is saying
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Cool story, mullet head.

Now go fetch me a Titos and tonic and stop making sh*t up.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Jesus, if you're going to adapt Stranger in a Strange Land, you can't make it a kids' movie, FFS.
 
FarkerinCheif
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Can you like, not? Thanks.
 
buster_v
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I thought someone was finally doing a movie adaptation of Stranger in a Strange Land
 
Northern
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He really needs to see Pia Zadora this Septober.
/Not obscure on Fark.
 
BurghDude
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Unlikely" tag off being anal probed?
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He is named Boriska?

He did it all for his mother.  He wanted just to please her desperately.  He could never disappoint her. He told her what she wanted to believe.

This alien pilot and indigo child
Sent from the Red Planet
So he'd understand it
Will he understand it?

Seriously, The Sun has never listened to the Claypool-Lennon Delirium?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.