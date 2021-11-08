 Skip to content
 
(Live Science)   Archaeologist uncover a Chinese railroad worker house in a Utah ghost town. No mention, however, of Chinese railroad worker ghosts   (livescience.com) divider line
yakmans_dad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
,.. then the US and China signed The Subject-Predicate Number Agreement.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A tell tale sign was the 80 yard long buffet.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
...but we don't want the Irish.

Ah prairie shiat. We'll take everybody.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No Chinese rail worker ghosts, but one was docked a day's pay for napping on the job.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
These Chinese workers were Buddhists as well as practitioners of Chinese folk religions, so its not surprising that the Chinese government sent materials for the construction of temples, such as the restored Oroville Chinese temple in CA. Chinese workers were the introduction of Buddhism into the US starting in the 1830s. They were outlawed by the Chinese Exclusion Act in 1882, after which they were replaced by Japanese Pure Land Buddhist workers until the 1924 Asian Exclusion Act.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The problem with Chinese railroads are, an hour after riding the Chinese railroad, you will want to ride it again.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Archaeologist uncover a Chinese railroad worker house in a Utah ghost town. No mention, however, of Chinese Chinamen railroad worker ghosts

ftfy
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Big Trouble in Little Little China"
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Archaeologist uncover a Chinese railroad worker house in a Utah ghost town. No mention, however, of Chinese Chinamen railroad worker ghosts

ftfy


Get ready to be banned.

(Irishmen is still fine though)
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dude, Chinaman is not the preferred nomenclature. Asian-American, please.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Go anywhere in the "old" West, and there will be Chinese immigrants.  In the mining camps, in the towns, in the cities.  General laborers, specialized laborers, small business owners, working away and frequently the subjects of racism.  Along with Eastern European immigrants and Italian immigrants, quite common in mining towns.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jaytkay: [i.kym-cdn.com image 500x375]


Rule 35: EVERYTHING is problematic.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Exploit. Ignore. Repeat.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Somacandra: These Chinese workers were Buddhists as well as practitioners of Chinese folk religions, so its not surprising that the Chinese government sent materials for the construction of temples, such as the restored Oroville Chinese temple in CA. Chinese workers were the introduction of Buddhism into the US starting in the 1830s. They were outlawed by the Chinese Exclusion Act in 1882, after which they were replaced by Japanese Pure Land Buddhist workers until the 1924 Asian Exclusion Act.


Jesus Christ
"No, mostly his 'followers'. "
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's all we need: ghosts with nitroglycerin.
 
saultydog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Guan-di Is His Name | My Name Is Bruce (2007)
Youtube 70iI7-WpcNg
 
GRCooper
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Promo Sapien: Exploit. Ignore. Repeat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Randrew
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: trappedspirit: Archaeologist uncover a Chinese railroad worker house in a Utah ghost town. No mention, however, of Chinese Chinamen railroad worker ghosts

ftfy

Get ready to be banned.

(Irishmen is still fine though)


Bans are for repeat behavior - modmin censorship is for this stuff.  But it only kicks in if a thread-reading Farker complains to them.

This thread will probably stay intact because while people with mental challenges or with robust dermal melaninnation are well represented here, Asians not so well.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Randrew: This thread will probably stay intact because while people with mental challenges or with robust dermal melaninnation are well represented here, Asians not so well.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
