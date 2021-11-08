 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   The Daily Fail actually might have something Cool: A London underground map which relabels every station with its meaning   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he can tackle Double Rainbow next.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care what the meaning of Cockfosters is, I'll still giggle whenever they announce the name over the speakers.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hooray, they posted some work by a guy who's selling his new book?
 
cheezalot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mornington Crescent!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Hooray, they posted some work by a guy who's selling his new book?


Hey, at least it isn't some political dreck, and I might actually buy this book.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ben Pimlico's Pub' - Pimlico
The Westminster district of Pimlico is believed to have been named after Ben Pimlico, a pub owner who who was associated with a Native American tribe called the Pamlico, who lived in a region near where Sir Walter Raleigh is said to have tried to create settlements in the 1580s. Pimlico's name was used on a pub in Hoxton, East London.

Ties into the horsetrack:

Pimlico Race Course is a thoroughbred horse racetrack in Baltimore, Maryland, most famous for hosting the Preakness Stakes. Its name is derived from the 1660s when English settlers named the area where the facility currently stands in honor of Olde Ben Pimlico's Tavern in London.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's supposed to be a station just north of Cricket Ground, but I can't see it.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I already read and watched Neverwhere.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What you need is a map that shows the tube stations that are on the same street as each other, but aren't connected on the map so tourists have to travel much further

/damn you tube map
 
anuran
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Paging Richard Mayhew and the Marquis.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can we do a nyc version.

Rat infestation
Urine smelling

Wait those apply to all
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: Ben Pimlico's Pub' - Pimlico
The Westminster district of Pimlico is believed to have been named after Ben Pimlico, a pub owner who who was associated with a Native American tribe called the Pamlico, who lived in a region near where Sir Walter Raleigh is said to have tried to create settlements in the 1580s. Pimlico's name was used on a pub in Hoxton, East London.

Ties into the horsetrack:

Pimlico Race Course is a thoroughbred horse racetrack in Baltimore, Maryland, most famous for hosting the Preakness Stakes. Its name is derived from the 1660s when English settlers named the area where the facility currently stands in honor of Olde Ben Pimlico's Tavern in London.


Was going to look that up, thanks. Though i assumed the answer would be something to do with the tribe, rather than the pub. Half of Maryland is (bastardized) Native American names.
 
drgullen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Didn't read them all but of the ones that caught my eye, my favorite was Bushy.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I don't care what the meaning of Cockfosters is, I'll still giggle whenever they announce the name over the speakers.


The first time I met my wife's best friends was at a Tube Theme Fancy Dress Party, and I was dressed as Cockfosters.

/3 empty cans of Fosters super glued together hanging out of my trousers
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I already read and watched Neverwhere.


Neil needs new material.  Any new Material
 
Pert
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

drgullen: Didn't read them all but of the ones that caught my eye, my favorite was Bushy.


I travel through that station most days...

"You are now approaching Bushey"

/heh heh heh
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fennchurch Street Station was presumably named after the lass who was conceived in the ticket queue?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gubbo: What you need is a map that shows the tube stations that are on the same street as each other, but aren't connected on the map so tourists have to travel much further

/damn you tube map


It's like an electrical circuit. You need a schematic and physical layout drawing. You can't tell what's going on without looking at both. A tube map is only a schematic.
 
nyclon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I *knew* Seven Sisters station had something to do with trees.
 
Peach_Fuz [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Great... no I have the desire to play mini metro.
 
12349876
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I like how Old Street is just Old Street.  No explanation needed.
 
