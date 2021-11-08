 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(EuroNews)   Sweden moves closer to getting first woman prime minister, though in homeland of IKEA, she might have a difficult time assembling her cabinet   (euronews.com) divider line
16
    More: Spiffy, Bundestag, Sweden, Westminster system, Left-wing politics, Election, Christian Democratic Union, Stockholm, Political terms  
•       •       •

112 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Nov 2021 at 11:35 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good one, Subby! Best so far today.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTA:  Magdalena Andersson was on Thursday unanimously elected as the new leader of Sweden's Social Democrats (SAP) party, paving the way for her to become the country's first female prime minister.  Her election in the position comes five months after SAP Prime Minister Stefan Lofven resigned after losing a vote of confidence in parliament.

Huh.  So do they have the naming rights to the arena where the San Jose Sharks play?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Vote for political issues and solutions. Don't vote for gender.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Interestingly, this is almost exactly 100 years after Sweden gave women the vote.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Do you mean EEKEA, subby?
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Superglue and a nail gun can assemble a cabinet. Might work for politicians as well.
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Now that is a headline.
 
smd31
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Great headline. :D
 
meanmutton
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Vote for political issues and solutions. Don't vote for gender.


People have been voting for gender. If they were voting purely for issues and solutions then it wouldn't have taken 100 years for Sweden to have a female PM.
 
Ishkur
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nah, all she needs is an allen wrench.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Prova inte detta hemma.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oblig.

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
*looks at the hair*
I...I think I may have PTSD from trump and Boris Johnson.

/+1 headline, Subby
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
pics.awwmemes.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
D'oh!

/ didn't realize the image caption was part of the image
/ serves me right, I suppose
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.