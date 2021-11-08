 Skip to content
 
Don't want a speeding ticket? Drive really, really fast
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tokyo Drift: Skyline vs. Rx7 - Police Drive By
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently the Securoad NK7 radar unit only works on your Maserati that does 185. They'll take your license, so now you can't drive.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not possible in my ride, it follows the gentlemen's agreement at 155mph.
/Also, I value my life. Anything over 120 is super dangerous on public roads.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that the maximum (187mph) for radar guns in the US? Checking so I can argue that in front of a judge.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bronskrat: Is that the maximum (187mph) for radar guns in the US? Checking so I can argue that in front of a judge.


Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny Store:  I was at the light, waiting to pull out on to Goodfellow in North St. Louis.  Not the best part of town, so you wait a two count after the light changes.   Of course, a silver Nissan blows through the light heading south toward the Natural Bridge/Rock Road (which doesn't rock and has no naturally occurring bridge).

Right over the hill, there are three cops cars.  One has someone pulled over.  The silver Nissan blow past them, gears down (there's a misfire) and barrels through the intersection and makes a left on the Rock Road.   The cop that started to chase him turned off his lights and U-turn on Goodfellow and went back to his buds.

I know.  I know.  They didn't want the jerkwad to run over some innocent orphan and they probably knew who it was.

So, I don't even mutter "There's never a cop around..."  anymore.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"He took the device apart and carried it home, but the man's own family later turned him in to police."

AKA "screw you old man!"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In Gluckstadt, Germany, on Friday an elderly motorist grabbed the mobile speed camera being used to issue automated tickets to passing motorists. He took the device apart and carried it home, but the man's own family later turned him in to police. In Ludwigsfelde, vigilantes disabled the speed camera on Potsdamer Strasse on November 1.

First you get the speed camera
Then you write the tickets
Then you get the women
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Go that way really fast, if something gets in your way turn."
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: "He took the device apart and carried it home, but the man's own family later turned him in to police."

AKA "screw you old man!"

AKA "screw you old man!"


That ...  is sooooo German.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you're driving 186 or more on a public highway you should be drawn and quartered.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Old joke: A man is driving through the desert and since it's empty, he's doing 85 on the 65 highway. With little more than a flash in his rearview, he's passed in quick succession by a Porsche, a Corvette, and Ferrari, all doing well in the 170's. Less than a minute later, he passes a billboard, and immediately sees the blue lights as he's pulled over.

Indignant, he asks the officer "Didn't you see those supercars flying by?" The officer replies "Of course." The man is beside himself when he asks "Then why didn't you pull Them over rather than me?!?!"
The officer pauses, and deadpans "Because I couldn't catch Them."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Have a Quantum Mechanic soup up your vehicle and by the time they see you coming, you are already gone.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Funny Store:  I was at the light, waiting to pull out on to Goodfellow in North St. Louis.  Not the best part of town, so you wait a two count after the light changes.   Of course, a silver Nissan blows through the light heading south toward the Natural Bridge/Rock Road (which doesn't rock and has no naturally occurring bridge).

Right over the hill, there are three cops cars.  One has someone pulled over.  The silver Nissan blow past them, gears down (there's a misfire) and barrels through the intersection and makes a left on the Rock Road.   The cop that started to chase him turned off his lights and U-turn on Goodfellow and went back to his buds.

I know.  I know.  They didn't want the jerkwad to run over some innocent orphan and they probably knew who it was.

So, I don't even mutter "There's never a cop around..."  anymore.


I came to an intersection with a four-way stop.  No one else a the intersection, but I stop because of course you do.  Cop pulls up to the stop sign to my left.  Good call stopping, phalamir!  Lady in a Karenmobile approaches on my street going the opposite direction.  She blows right through the intersection at Warp 5.  I don't even let off the brake until the cop lights up and turns to go after her.  And before anyone asks, it was broad daylight and there was nothing on any of the four corners, so Officer Piggy was in plain view as she barreled towards destiny.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think I've finally gotten out of the habit of trying to get highscore everytime the local cops set up a side-of-the-road speedgun with a realtime display of your speed. Good thing they never put cameras on those things.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Every time I try to hit C, my engine explodes.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
In Gluckstadt, Germany, on Friday an elderly motorist grabbed the mobile speed camera being used to issue automated tickets to passing motorists.

I pictured it as him
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Traffic lights that are timed for 35 mph are also timed for 70 mph.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Not possible in my ride, it follows the gentlemen's agreement at 155mph.
[Fark user image 850x1068]
/Also, I value my life. Anything over 120 is super dangerous on public roads.


Above 155, driving faster than 155 becomes self-policing if not self-punishing. Hence all the Fark articles dedicated to super luxury cars destroying within minutes or even seconds after being driven off the lot or driveway of the new owner.

Imagine this:  driving 180 miles per hour in the rain = driving in a Category 5 hurricane or worse.

SPEED COSTS MONEY.


A consequence of the natural law that time is money and the law of the conservation of money:  the faster you live, the more money everything costs. You can save time and money but not both at the same time.

Hence the need for a quantum mechanic, a quantum accountant, and a quantum lawyer unless you want to live fast and leave an image on a wall.
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
300km/h (186 MPH)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Funny Store:  I was at the light, waiting to pull out on to Goodfellow in North St. Louis.  Not the best part of town, so you wait a two count after the light changes.   Of course, a silver Nissan blows through the light heading south toward the Natural Bridge/Rock Road (which doesn't rock and has no naturally occurring bridge).

Right over the hill, there are three cops cars.  One has someone pulled over.  The silver Nissan blow past them, gears down (there's a misfire) and barrels through the intersection and makes a left on the Rock Road.   The cop that started to chase him turned off his lights and U-turn on Goodfellow and went back to his buds.

I know.  I know.  They didn't want the jerkwad to run over some innocent orphan and they probably knew who it was.

So, I don't even mutter "There's never a cop around..."  anymore.


While 3 miles west of there, St. Ann PD would mow down a dozen pedestrians to give chase.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Traffic lights that are timed for 35 mph are also timed for 70 mph.


With modern computer tech, you can time traffic lights (and crosswalk lights) any damn way you want and vary the patterns in real time.

Do you feel the Universe is picking on you in particular?

It is. Or else you are paranoid like Donald Trump.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Funny Store:  I was at the light, waiting to pull out on to Goodfellow in North St. Louis.  Not the best part of town, so you wait a two count after the light changes.   Of course, a silver Nissan blows through the light heading south toward the Natural Bridge/Rock Road (which doesn't rock and has no naturally occurring bridge).

Right over the hill, there are three cops cars.  One has someone pulled over.  The silver Nissan blow past them, gears down (there's a misfire) and barrels through the intersection and makes a left on the Rock Road.   The cop that started to chase him turned off his lights and U-turn on Goodfellow and went back to his buds.

I know.  I know.  They didn't want the jerkwad to run over some innocent orphan and they probably knew who it was.

So, I don't even mutter "There's never a cop around..."  anymore.


North St Louis is always entertaining to drive through.  I remember seeing a 70s Caprice that was parked that was rear ended so hard it bent the trunk down and it was resting on the bumper and the rear tires were dangling. It was there for a few days, probably until they figured out a way to tow it away.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Have a Quantum Mechanic soup up your vehicle and by the time they see you coming, you are already gone.


Not necessarily.  Your position does exist, just not known until measured.  You could very well never leave your driveway.

What you need is a quantum mechanic to establish your position with absolute certainty - then your speed in not measurable.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Do elevator buttons work? Does pushing the button do anything, anywhere at any time?

The answer is resounding "maybe". Depends. Does the Universe like you? Did you pay the extra?
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

phalamir: brantgoose: Have a Quantum Mechanic soup up your vehicle and by the time they see you coming, you are already gone.

Not necessarily.  Your position does exist, just not known until measured.  You could very well never leave your driveway.

What you need is a quantum mechanic to establish your position with absolute certainty - then your speed in not measurable.


Oh, fribble-frabble.

You got me. There's always a damn quantum mechanic around when you don't need one.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My oldest friend is a very well paid single guy with one wonderful adult kid ain't broke at all, but he drives cheap old beaters with good brakes. He lives in a 'salt the roads like mad' part of the country and doesn't care about what anyone thinks of his beater cars. He drives a few non highway miles to work a few times a week, but lives in a walkable neighborhood. His solution to this shiat, and the license plate readers in cop cars us to run with good car insurance and run without plates. He's white, of course. So, the rare pullover he gets is less hostile, and a valid license and current insurance drops the cop heat several scovilles. It amuses him. Kinda amuses me, too. Apparently, cops don't look up around Kansas City?
 
Sonic Yawn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Traffic lights that are timed for 35 mph are also timed for 70 mph.


No, they're not.  Lights timed for 70mph would also be timed for 35mph, though.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

phalamir: brantgoose: Have a Quantum Mechanic soup up your vehicle and by the time they see you coming, you are already gone.

Not necessarily.  Your position does exist, just not known until measured.  You could very well never leave your driveway.

What you need is a quantum mechanic to establish your position with absolute certainty - then your speed in not measurable.


It occurs to me that if they know how fast you're going, they don't know where you are, so they can't accurately fill out the ticket.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bronskrat: Is that the maximum (187mph) for radar guns in the US? Checking so I can argue that in front of a judge.


I think if you can figure out what model is being used in your jurisdiction you should be able to get the certification records.
 
spleef420
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That asswipe wide receiver from the Raiders was drunk and doing 156 when he killed that lady and her dog.

Anyone that speeds to that excess should be locked up for eternity, especially when it results in death.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Traffic lights that are timed for 35 mph are also timed for 70 mph.


I have it on good authority that those EZPass lanes that require you to slow to 5 mph before going through them, work just fine if one goes through them at 65 MPH.
 
