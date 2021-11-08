Most extroverted state is, not surprisingly, the drunkest one

 Skip to content
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you ever met a Wisconsinite? Buy em a beer, they're your new best friend.

Meanwhile, in NJ, I ask someone "How are you today?" and the typical response is a death glare.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New England, a bunch of introverted assholes. And that's the way they like it.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turns out, the most extraverted, agreeable, conscientous, emotionally stable, and open state is Florida.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A guy from Texas moved here to Portland. He'd always say "When I walk down the street and say 'hello' to people here, NOBODY says it back!" I said "Because here, if you talk to someone, it means you want something from them. This isn't Mayberry. If we said hello to everyone, we'd never get to work."
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: New England, a bunch of introverted assholes. And that's the way they like it.


Same with the PNW.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Overall, the two strongest correlates of conscientiousness were Republican share of the vote, and share of married individuals in the population.

Um...NO.  Buring the country to the ground to own the libs and "I GOT MINE" is NOT conscientiousness.

cloudfront-us-east-2.images.arcpublishing.comView Full Size


If being Republican correlated with conscientiousness, the Republican Party would suffer a metaphysical dichotomy and disappear in a puff of logic.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: Have you ever met a Wisconsinite? Buy em a beer, they're your new best friend.

Meanwhile, in NJ, I ask someone "How are you today?" and the typical response is a death glare.


That's what you get for sticking your nose in our business. And anybody who calls us disagreeable is going to get his head kicked in.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Halfabee64: Overall, the two strongest correlates of conscientiousness were Republican share of the vote, and share of married individuals in the population.

Um...NO.  Buring the country to the ground to own the libs and "I GOT MINE" is NOT conscientiousness.

[cloudfront-us-east-2.images.arcpublis​hing.com image 436x307]

If being Republican correlated with conscientiousness, the Republican Party would suffer a metaphysical dichotomy and disappear in a puff of logic.


Vile POS looks like she's getting a surprise colon screening.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was at a group meeting with a large MW and NE population. At breakfast, all the NE people were eating alone or as couples, and they were reading.

All the MW people were gathered at large tables talking.

\ Everybody was drinking lots of coffee, though
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: New England, a bunch of introverted assholes. And that's the way they like it.


Massholes ruin the good name of introvert.  Come to the other parts of New England.  It's better here.
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weeners:  Self-reported data may be data, but it's not the data you're looking for.
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oops, pardon the caps
 
Iusedtoworkhere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I moved from a state of inebriation to a state of confusion. Now I live in a state of dissolution.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Meanwhile, in NJ, I ask someone "How are you today?" and the typical response is a death glare.

That's what you get for sticking your nose in our business. And anybody who calls us disagreeable is going to get his head kicked in.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: indylaw: New England, a bunch of introverted assholes. And that's the way they like it.

Massholes ruin the good name of introvert.  Come to the other parts of New England.  It's better here.


I just moved back to the Midwest from a decade in New Hampshire. I have to get used to small talk again
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: indylaw: New England, a bunch of introverted assholes. And that's the way they like it.

Massholes ruin the good name of introvert.  Come to the other parts of New England.  It's better here.


I lived in Connecticut for about a decade. I loved it. Of course, I'm also an introverted asshole.

/Mass sucks.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: Have you ever met a Wisconsinite? Buy em a beer, they're your new best friend.

Meanwhile, in NJ, I ask someone "How are you today?" and the typical response is a death glare.


You just get death glares? I get the New Jersey State Bird.
 
drtgb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an introvert, I am just going to sit over here quietly thinking my own thoughts about all of this.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm an introvert migrant to Wisconsin. After 8 years I'm finally getting used to the fact that if I step outside to do something in the yard, multiple neighbors will strike up a conversation.
 
bbcard1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I travel a fair amount and I am pretty extroverted. I also walk five miles most every morning. My "Good Mornings" have been least effective in LA. It creeped the people out.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wondering what data they used to come to that conclusion, and it appears to be self-report.

*wanking motions*
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drtgb: As an introvert, I am just going to sit over here quietly thinking my own thoughts about all of this.


As an introvert, I'm going to stand here and panic because I don't know if someone will try to talk to me
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: New England, a bunch of introverted assholes. And that's the way they like it.


They're not assholes. They're just British.

Well, half of them are assholes, the other half are depressed.

But I repeat myself.
 
kabloink
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

drtgb: As an introvert, I am just going to sit over here quietly thinking my own thoughts about all of this.


I'm going to occasionally look out the window when I hear a noise

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deanho
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I knew Maine would be on this list.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Creoena: indylaw: New England, a bunch of introverted assholes. And that's the way they like it.

Massholes ruin the good name of introvert.  Come to the other parts of New England.  It's better here.


Shhh, don't tell them that.  The Massholes are keeping those damn extroverts out.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
As an introverted Wisconsinite, I have to admit: While this state does have its charm, our bar/drinking culture can mess with certain people, and not just in ways that impact your liver or your driving record.

For instance, "the bar" serves a very different role in Wisconsin life than it does in other places.

In other places, you go to "the bar" to drink, maybe meet a friend or two to have an honest conversation away from others. If you're single, you might be there to try to meet other single folks, perhaps in a nudge-nudge wink-wink sort of way.

In Wisconsin, everybody goes to the bar. It may be more common for couples and married folks to go to the bar than singles, if not together, then separately on the same night with their group of friends.

If you're not going to a bar where you're a regular, you're likely going with a group of folks after you were drinking together at a game or a festival, or there's probably at least one group of folks there you know. Everyone here seems to know everyone else, if not directly, then in a six-degrees-of-Kevin-Bacon way (though probably only one or two degrees), perhaps because everyone has seemingly gone out drinking with everyone else at some point in time. Even Milwaukee is just small enough that there's a good chance any decent-sized bar is going to have someone in it you know on a weekend night.

Accordingly, a bar is not exactly a place for singles in Wisconsin because you're more than likely to run into a co-worker, a relative, a friend of a friend, etc. Heck, in more-rural areas, there's a halfway decent chance some couple will have their kids at the bar, because that's a thing you can do here -- if you're with your parents, you can be in a bar and drink at any age. Seriously.

Accordingly, you better meet your significant other in college when you're going to college bars, because if you try to do so in grown-up bars, you're going to be hitting on people who are probably already connected to your friends, co-workers or family somehow and will probably tell said folks about your poor attempt to get flirty with their friend, if you even find anyone single.

If you can't tell, I never did well on the bar scene here in my single days. As an introvert, I didn't usually have a "group" I did things with. So I'd go to the bar after going to a game or festival by myself, but I'd often be the guy sitting alone at the bar watching the game on TV, probably getting weird looks from everyone else at the bar. Maybe one-third of the time, I'd run into a group with one or two people I'd know, which would at least result in some uncomfortable interaction. But I never felt comfortable in Wisconsin bar culture. It felt like a giant social clique and I was always on the outside.

On a different plane, one thing I think is a little unfortunate about Wisconsin is I feel like this state is much more a "who you know" rather than a "what you know" place.

Again, because everyone goes to the bar, everyone feels somewhat obliged to be good to the co-workers who happen to be drinking buddies. That ends up meaning cronyism seems to be a bigger deal here.

Granted, that was more OK when our state had some of the best education in the country, both in terms of our public schools and the UW system. But as rural America has soured to "dat learnin' brainwashin' dem kids" and the right has sought to gut the funding to our educational system, yeah, now you get people with bad ideas bringing in other people who just reinforce the bad ideas, or make the bad ideas worse, and probably come up with the idea when they're four or five Spotted Cows in at the tavern during Thursday happy hour.

It also doesn't help that this state has a certain complacency about it such that people who are here are often from families that have been here for generations, and people who move in here often don't stay long. Accordingly, I see a lot more places where nepotism plays in, too. Someone's in a job for so long that they help get their kid in, and they're there forever. It kinda stinks if you're then trying to break in as someone "new."

I have found it interesting that I've occasionally found more work success when I've tried to get work in Chicago than I have here in Milwaukee/Wisconsin. Here, someone seemingly already has someone they know who can fill positions. Down there, it's often much more wide open and I find my resume, skills, credentials and ability to sell myself "pops" more.

Accordingly, I love my home ... but there's a lot about it I wish were different.
 
pdieten
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Overall, the two strongest correlates of conscientiousness were Republican share of the vote, and share of married individuals in the population.

Um...NO.  Buring the country to the ground to own the libs and "I GOT MINE" is NOT conscientiousness.

[cloudfront-us-east-2.images.arcpublis​hing.com image 436x307]

If being Republican correlated with conscientiousness, the Republican Party would suffer a metaphysical dichotomy and disappear in a puff of logic.


The thing of it is, you know how Republicans always vote (whether or not their vote matches what you think their best interest is) and how they tend to be intolerant of things like street crime and other such disarray? That's what being conscientious means. Blowing off voting because you don't like the candidates or just stepping over the drunk laying on the sidewalk without getting mad about the fact that he's there are the opposite of that.

Republicans have an overactive sense of Us and Them. If you present as an Us, whether you are or not (it's more of a culture / attitude thing than an appearance thing) they will be very nice and pleasant to you. If you present as a Them, you're going to have a bad time.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Let's consider extraversion.

Let's consider a spelling course or at least a dictionary.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Let's consider extraversion.

Let's consider a spelling course or at least a dictionary.


My mistake.  The Poindexters came up with a definition to match their spelling.
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A funny thing about appositives is that depending on where you put the comma that subdivides the phrase, their entire meaning and thus the meaning of the sentence can be changed. For example, if the headline had been written
Most extroverted state is, not surprisingly, the drunkest one
That would run contrary to TFA's assertion that Wisconsin is the most extroverted, as the data I can find list North Dakota as the highest per capita consumers of beer and New Hampshire as the highest of alcohol in general.
But if we move the comma the statement flips:
Most extroverted state is not, surprisingly, the drunkest one

Of course, as written you don't know what the heck subby meant with the single comma and have to click through to the article to find out anyway. Surely a clever ploy on their part to generate more traffic.

/Introverted by Midwest standards - I give my neighbors a friendly nod but never initiate a conversation
//Extroverted by coastal standards - people adjacent to both oceans would often ask where I was from before they even had time to try to parse the mild accent/regionalisms. Especially when I worked in retail
///Three for pop, doorwalls, and Crayola crans
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

blondambition: indylaw: New England, a bunch of introverted assholes. And that's the way they like it.

Same with the PNW.


Apparently I'm living in the wrong pet of the country. Need to join my own kind.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Anoria: A funny thing about appositives is that depending on where you put the comma that subdivides the phrase, their entire meaning and thus the meaning of the sentence can be changed.


Is this some kind of joke?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But Wisconsin is the drunkest state.

Also, I want to know his definition or measure of conscientiousness.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Combustion: A guy from Texas moved here to Portland. He'd always say "When I walk down the street and say 'hello' to people here, NOBODY says it back!" I said "Because here, if you talk to someone, it means you want something from them. This isn't Mayberry. If we said hello to everyone, we'd never get to work."


Some random person said hello while walking past me in the parking lot on my first trip to the grocery store after I moved from Chicago to Texas. My upbringing suggested I was about to be hustled or robbed, but nope, just someone acknowledging that another human being exists. Maybe that's why Texas is known for having guns but Chicago is known for using them.
 
