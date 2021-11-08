 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   COP26 eco warrior crawls along a street in Glasgow dressed as a tree, your climate denying argument is invalid   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
    More: Weird, Glasgow, climate activist, form of protest, eco warrior, News Group Newspapers, first week of COP26, part of a massive climate demo, Sun Online  
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I was there.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He had to leave after somebody told him to make like a tree.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better hope a dog doesn't wander by.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this is how Macbeth dies.
 
efefvoC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article fails to understand the difference between being dressed as a tree, and crawling around with a potted tree on  a plate strapped to your back.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incog_Neeto: He had to leave after somebody told him to make like a tree.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, just like a normal Friday/Saturday night in Glasgow, as drunk neds fall out of the pubs.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

efefvoC: Article fails to understand the difference between being dressed as a tree, and crawling around with a potted tree on  a plate strapped to your back.


Yep, and subby is such a lazy fark that they copied the error for the headline.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's a low energy costume.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
...and that's how all our climate problems were solved!
 
Fano
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: That's a low energy costume.

[Fark user image image 602x401]
[Fark user image image 647x404]
[Fark user image image 768x1024]


media1.giphy.comView Full Size

That lunkhead
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He's not dressed as a tree. He's dressed as tree fertilizer. All he has to do is lie down and let nature envelop him.
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: So this is how Macbeth dies.


Approves:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Because Jackass stunts always win arguments.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
dressed as a tree

Erm, I've seen more a convincing tree costumes in primary school theatre productions...
 
efefvoC
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: efefvoC: Article fails to understand the difference between being dressed as a tree, and crawling around with a potted tree on  a plate strapped to your back.

Yep, and subby is such a lazy fark that they copied the error for the headline.


Got my hopes all up for a reenactment of one of the best parts of Hermitcraft, but no.
 
Cheron
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I kinda wonder about the thought process that lead up to this. How did, put Bob in a black unitard and strap the ficus tree from the lobby to his back, survive the brain storming stage
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: That's a low energy costume.

[Fark user image 602x401]
[Fark user image 647x404]
[Fark user image 768x1024]


I think that disguise comes in a holiday edition too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Strangest pub crawl ever.
 
Salmon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's just more blah, blah, blah.

fark, that drives me nuts. (Arghh, I should say).
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Baffled Glaswegians is the name of my Who bagpipe cover band.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's clearly fetish gear and you're all kinkshaming 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If only someone would hug him.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Salmon: It's just more blah, blah, blah.

fark, that drives me nuts. (Arghh, I should say).


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tree_nu​t​_allergy
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wouldn't that be eco-abuse in the way he's throwing that poor potted tree around? It prolly won't survive the journey.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: That's clearly fetish gear and you're all kinkshaming [Fark user image 425x425]


So you're saying Fark that tree.
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
perhaps it is getting ready to walk back to its home of Cap Town, south africa...
dehomey
walking tree
 
