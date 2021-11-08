 Skip to content
(MSN)   So is a giant trash vortex considered an island or a weather pattern? How about two of them?   (msn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In a few years we'll all be living on plastic trash islands and eating fatbergs. Tasty tasty fatbergs.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Was this headline translated thru Google translate or something?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Headso
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

macadamnut: In a few years we'll all be living on plastic trash islands and eating fatbergs. Tasty tasty fatbergs.


Look at mr money bags over here just eating his fatbergs, we are living on our fatbergs and eating plastic out here in the poor parts of waterworld.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The trash extends for hundreds of miles, and in August the environmental nonprofit Ocean Cleanup deployed Jenny, its first large-scale cleaning system, which has since removed more than 63,000 pounds of trash. In October, Ocean Cleanup called that work the "beginning of the end of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch."

A standard garbage truck handles about 30,000 pounds of waste a day.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So there is a giant mass of white people in trailers floating around in the ocean now?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's probably a current like the Gulf Stream?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In the spirit of Alexander Fleming, some enterprising microbiologist is going to make a fortune rooting through these trash islands to isolate a species which can metabolize all this trash into chemical feedstock
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So is a giant trash vortex consider an island or a weather pattern?


We call it 'the internet'.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A tragedy? A testament to the hubris of mankind? A harbinger of doom?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

macadamnut: In a few years we'll all be living on plastic trash islands and eating fatbergs. Tasty tasty fatbergs.


I'll have a slab of fatburg right f*ckin now.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I think we should, in imperialist fashion, claim it and name it, perhaps after a president. I have a recommendation, but would like to hear others.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: So there is a giant mass of white people in trailers floating around in the ocean now?


Salty white people.  Cold salty white people who have had any oxy or alcohol for quite some time.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: macadamnut: In a few years we'll all be living on plastic trash islands and eating fatbergs. Tasty tasty fatbergs.

I'll have a slab of fatburg right f*ckin now.


You got to bread it panko and deep fry it to really bring out the flavor. Slathered in mayo. Mmm mmm!
 
Nogrhi [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I think we should, in imperialist fashion, claim it and name it, perhaps after a president. I have a recommendation, but would like to hear others.


"Do you have a flag?"
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: The trash extends for hundreds of miles, and in August the environmental nonprofit Ocean Cleanup deployed Jenny, its first large-scale cleaning system, which has since removed more than 63,000 pounds of trash. In October, Ocean Cleanup called that work the "beginning of the end of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch."

A standard garbage truck handles about 30,000 pounds of waste a day.


Ya, a week ago or so I've seen a video of this cleanup system, and while it's nice that somebody is doing something the amounts of garbage they collected was not impressive. Also, they were sorting the collected trash by hand, so this is not the fastest solution either.

I understand that this is all mostly volunteer work, and I really applaud them that they make the effort, but let's not pretend that this is "beginning of the end of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch."
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gojira - Toxic Garbage Island ( Live Hellfest 2016)
Youtube TWTSupERwWs
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Giant Trash Vortex?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sell it to China.  China likes islands.  China likes to defend islands.  Maybe there's some kind of tech in there.   China also likes technology.  I could probably get a good price for your garbage island.

As long as it's not in the South Pacific.  That's Cookie Kwan's turf/ocean
 
