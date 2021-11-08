 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   New room unearthed in Pompeii shows that the city's slaves probably lived in nicer accommodations than you do   (npr.org) divider line
39
    More: Interesting, Ancient Rome, Volcano, Pompeii, World Heritage Site, intact room, wooden beds, Herculaneum, Roman Empire  
•       •       •

1153 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 08 Nov 2021 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still has more natural light than that new dorm at UCSB.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't live at the base of an active volcano.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, but you might get fed to a lion for entertainment.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Average farker's accommodations
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, "The Romans had slaves, but they were good to their slaves!" in case anyone was worried that American slavery was anything less than the purest evil ever devised by humanity.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Average farker's accommodations
[hips.hearstapps.com image 850x540]


Total Fark accommodations?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slaves were an investment. Except for those employed in mines, their treatment was generally good.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No matter how good they lived, they still had the word slave in their titles, meaning they could be killed as punishment or beat and they were really thought of as human.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't tell the South, they'll never let it go.

/they weren't going to let it go anyway
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
zdnet.comView Full Size
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom_Slick: [zdnet.com image 850x712]


The picture on that poster should be replaced with a photo of Jeff Bezos's new yacht.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Ah yes, "The Romans had slaves, but they were good to their slaves!" in case anyone was worried that American slavery was anything less than the purest evil ever devised by humanity.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Narrator: the Romans weren't good to their slaves. As an alternative to being frequently raped in a noble house, you could be worked to death on a farm or quarry, strapped to an oar on a ship, or forced to fight to the death.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: No matter how good they lived, they still had the word slave in their titles, meaning they could be killed as punishment or beat and they were really thought of as human.


This this and THIS.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Slaves were an investment. Except for those employed in mines, their treatment was generally good.


Remember all those wars the Romans had against slaves rising up to protest their good treatment?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Roman slavery wasn't inherently racist like US slavery was (is). They valued their slaves, and slaves could even buy their freedom.

\still was a terrible practice from a modern perspective, though
 
sprgrss
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Roman slavery wasn't inherently racist like US slavery was (is). They valued their slaves, and slaves could even buy their freedom.


The same could be said about some African slaves (Not a US creation by the way).
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Gyrfalcon: Ah yes, "The Romans had slaves, but they were good to their slaves!" in case anyone was worried that American slavery was anything less than the purest evil ever devised by humanity.

[Fark user image image 425x202]
[Fark user image image 425x445]
[Fark user image image 425x519]
Narrator: the Romans weren't good to their slaves. As an alternative to being frequently raped in a noble house, you could be worked to death on a farm or quarry, strapped to an oar on a ship, or forced to fight to the death.


And yet American slavery managed to be worse than that.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: And yet American slavery managed to be worse than that.


The only difference between the African slave trade and the slavery from before was the African slave trade was predicated on race.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: No matter how good they lived, they still had the word slave in their titles, meaning they could be killed as punishment or beat and they were really thought of as human.


Ah simple solution. Just remove the word "slave" from their title. It really is a good solution, as billions of people live like this and don't have the word "slave" officially in their title/description and for the most part, the world perfectly fine with that.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What about the eunuchs?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Roman slavery wasn't inherently racist like US slavery was (is). They valued their slaves, and slaves could even buy their freedom.

\still was a terrible practice from a modern perspective, though


Buy their freedom? If they saved up their allowance or something?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Ah yes, "The Romans had slaves, but they were good to their slaves!" in case anyone was worried that American slavery was anything less than the purest evil ever devised by humanity.


Was Roman slavery chattel slavery like the US, or was it that strange indentured servitude slavery where poor people were beholden to their "betters" for a period of time in order to pay off debt?  You may know this system as capitalism.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Slaves were an investment. Except for those employed in mines, their treatment was generally good.


Speaking as someone who works on Roman slavery, no.

Okay, it was complicated by the fact there were different classes of slaves. Prisoners of war and criminals were sent to die on galleys or in mines, yes. And slaves in a rich man's house could, if he was generous, be treated well: certainly fed and clothed. Freedom was a possibility, especially if you had some business training that meant you could earn a little money on the side. Most slaves were working on farms though, and would never see freedom. Rape was the owner's privilege, and so was marrying you to anyone they chose, to breed more slaves. If you were lucky you might stay close to your children. But you had no say in it.

/getting a kick out of tfa though
//the third slashie was manumitted
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Narrator: the Romans weren't good to their slaves. As an alternative to being frequently raped in a noble house, you could be worked to death on a farm or quarry, strapped to an oar on a ship, or forced to fight to the death.


You know who I feel sorry for?  The slave who had to row with another slave tied to his oar. Must have made that thing heavy as shiat. You're just trying to do your job, but you're straining your arms and getting yelled at for being slower than everyone else, just because Bobicus farked up and got strapped to your oar.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Average farker's accommodations
[hips.hearstapps.com image 850x540]


Actually came for this.
Fark never disappoints.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: thealgorerhythm: Gyrfalcon: Ah yes, "The Romans had slaves, but they were good to their slaves!" in case anyone was worried that American slavery was anything less than the purest evil ever devised by humanity.

[Fark user image image 425x202]
[Fark user image image 425x445]
[Fark user image image 425x519]
Narrator: the Romans weren't good to their slaves. As an alternative to being frequently raped in a noble house, you could be worked to death on a farm or quarry, strapped to an oar on a ship, or forced to fight to the death.

And yet American slavery managed to be worse than that.


We had a long time to work on it. The Romans never genocidally subjugated whole continents of people either. Amateurs really.

The lynch pin in it all was new European racist folk biology that supported chattel slavery and colonial expansion by putting white men at the supposed pinnacle of creation from 1500-1900 (feel free to quibble +\-). Romans saw slaves as a subhuman status but would enslave anybody and thus a few slaves upon special circumstances could be freed and become real citizens mostly indistinguishable from other people (unless they had property or tax stamps tattooed on their faces but those kind probably weren't freed much anyway).

By contrast, the aesthetics of racism use a person's own body as a weapon against them. They are a slave by skin tone, hair color, face shape. Even if they become free they are inferior and as such can easily be forced right back into slavery or just generally abused by society for the rest of their lives.

Anyway this is a really interesting archaeological find.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: stuhayes2010: No matter how good they lived, they still had the word slave in their titles, meaning they could be killed as punishment or beat and they were really thought of as human.

Ah simple solution. Just remove the word "slave" from their title. It really is a good solution, as billions of people live like this and don't have the word "slave" officially in their title/description and for the most part, the world perfectly fine with that.


"You are no longer slaves. You are now 'Executive unpaid labor technicians.' You're welcome."
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: What about the eunuchs?

Cut off in my prime!
Surrounded by beautiful women all the time
A eunuch's life is hard....
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MythDragon: thealgorerhythm: Narrator: the Romans weren't good to their slaves. As an alternative to being frequently raped in a noble house, you could be worked to death on a farm or quarry, strapped to an oar on a ship, or forced to fight to the death.

You know who I feel sorry for?  The slave who had to row with another slave tied to his oar. Must have made that thing heavy as shiat. You're just trying to do your job, but you're straining your arms and getting yelled at for being slower than everyone else, just because Bobicus farked up and got strapped to your oar.


If you find you're always chained to an oar with an asshole, maybe you're the asshole, Bradicus.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Smurfnazi420: MythDragon: Average farker's accommodations
[hips.hearstapps.com image 850x540]

Actually came for this.


I hope he did too.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Old_Chief_Scott: Slaves were an investment. Except for those employed in mines, their treatment was generally good.

Remember all those wars the Romans had against slaves rising up to protest their good treatment?


As far as slave warfare, this was a relatively minor segment of Roman military action overall.

Many of the enslaved were professionals, doctors, accountants, cooks, teamsters. Some sold themselves into slavery in order to enjoy some form of stability. It wasn't all whips and beatings.
 
Valter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
grumio est in culina
 
Subtonic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I don't live at the base of an active volcano.


That's just a comforting lie your landlord is telling you. But fear not, I have a special 'anti-volcano' rock that can protect you from your inevitable fiery doom. Do you know how to use bitcoin?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: thealgorerhythm: Old_Chief_Scott: Slaves were an investment. Except for those employed in mines, their treatment was generally good.

Remember all those wars the Romans had against slaves rising up to protest their good treatment?

As far as slave warfare, this was a relatively minor segment of Roman military action overall.

Many of the enslaved were professionals, doctors, accountants, cooks, teamsters. Some sold themselves into slavery in order to enjoy some form of stability. It wasn't all whips and beatings.


What you sound like: The Roman state eventually adopted Christianity as an official religion so really all those people crucified, fed to animals, burned out of their homes didn't have it that bad.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Miss5280: Tom_Slick: [zdnet.com image 850x712]

The picture on that poster should be replaced with a photo of Jeff Bezos's new yacht.


The difference is you can quit your Amazon job whenever you want to. And Amazon doesn't beat or rape you.

Amazon is more of a coal mining company town
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: What you sound like: The Roman state eventually adopted Christianity as an official religion so really all those people crucified, fed to animals, burned out of their homes didn't have it that bad.


Christians of that time were generally a pain in the ass. Like many of the so-called christians of our present day.
 
doosh [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Average farker's accommodations
[hips.hearstapps.com image 850x540]


Damn, I often have that exact same pose while surfing the internet.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Roman slavery wasn't inherently racist like US slavery was (is).


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thealgorerhythm: Old_Chief_Scott: thealgorerhythm: Old_Chief_Scott: Slaves were an investment. Except for those employed in mines, their treatment was generally good.

Remember all those wars the Romans had against slaves rising up to protest their good treatment?

As far as slave warfare, this was a relatively minor segment of Roman military action overall.

Many of the enslaved were professionals, doctors, accountants, cooks, teamsters. Some sold themselves into slavery in order to enjoy some form of stability. It wasn't all whips and beatings.

What you sound like: The Roman state eventually adopted Christianity as an official religion so really all those people crucified, fed to animals, burned out of their homes didn't have it that bad.


(1) Christian martyr narratives have about as much connection to reality as Louis Lamour books have to the realities of the American West.

(2) Slavery was not a single, rigorously identical thing throughout history.  Really, lumping all of the various forms of unfree labor under one blanket term of "slavery" makes no sense.  Any definition of "slavery" that dealt with all the different forms we attribute to that word would require a small book to properly state.  Some forms of "slavery" were essentially the same as someone under contracted labor in the modern day.  Some were people as disposable objects.  Most fluctuated somewhere between those two poles.  This doesn't mean they were good things.  But it also doesn't mean they were all "Massa gunna whoop ya, Sally-Mae, because it is Thursday, and that's Sally-Mae Whoopin Day!"  And examining the history of different cultures without acknowledging those variations creates a skewed understanding of how those cultures worked.  Some Roman slaves lived fairly normal commoner lives.  Some were used as as replacable meatbags.  But Rome was not a horde of Simonius Legreeius-es bullwhipping their way across the countryside en masse.  And acting like they were is rather stupid.  The big problem is labeling all of these people as "slaves", when there ought to be a more nuanced vocabulary to describe the various situations they existed in.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.