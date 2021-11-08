 Skip to content
(AP News) 83 year old man becomes the oldest person to ever hike the Appalachian Trail.
    Hiking, Appalachian Trail, 83-year-old, trail name Nimblewill Nomad, West Virginia, Harpers Ferry, Appalachian Trail Conservancy, oldest hiker  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Big deal. I hiked the width of the AT a bunch of times. Wasn't even out of breath.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"No word on who the lucky lady was"

His nurse?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nimblewill looks related to Dumbledore.
 
Mock26
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not a thru hike, so it really does not count.

/Just kidding.
//Good job, old dude.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's more than just the AT. He combined Pinhoti, Benton McCaye, and the AT (Total mileage 2800+).

I've heard of the guy over the years. He's something of a legend in the long term hiking community.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So a guy walked, I learned to do that when I was one
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Check out his website for those interested.
 
Watubi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How do you know someone has hiked the Appalachian Trail?  Don't worry, they'll tell you
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oldest person that made it. There are uncountable numbers of old people who could have attempted it and never returned.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I got winded taking a crap. So quite an a amazing accomplishment from my perspective.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Oldest person that made it. There are uncountable numbers of old people who could have attempted it and never returned.


It's too late for them. Appalachia has them now.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mock26: Not a thru hike, so it really does not count.

/Just kidding.
//Good job, old dude.


Gahd I farking hate athlete negativists & one-uppers who chime in with crap like that. They're effing everywhere at all times too. Just be kind.

Pernicious online, and they particularly like to police the athletic achievements of older, heavier, and/or female people.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Watubi: How do you know someone has hiked the Appalachian Trail?  Don't worry, they'll tell you


At least they're less insufferable than the Everests or Crossfitters. That old scratch appears to have some more miles in him. I would gladly transport his medical equipment on the final journey across Mongolia
 
Fano
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: It's more than just the AT. He combined Pinhoti, Benton McCaye, and the AT (Total mileage 2800+).

I've heard of the guy over the years. He's something of a legend in the long term hiking community.


Legendary Optometrist
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's nice he completed it.  Arranging logistics for a bunch of section hikes is difficult.  That said, you could leave a one mile stretch uncompleted and finish it at most any age.  It's a goofy record.

Basically, I'm glad he had fun hiking.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I would consider it if I had time and full time remote work, I can't imagine the logistics of doing the whole trail then getting back home.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

theresnothinglft: I would consider it if I had time and full time remote work, I can't imagine the logistics of doing the whole trail then getting back home.


Through-hiking the AT or PCT is often a "just leave your job & go get a new one 6 months later" type of endeavor.
 
