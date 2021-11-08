 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Gaming gear, tools, home gyms, jewellery, garden furniture, pizza ovens and hot tubs are among the stuff people got during the pandemic and now have buyers' remorse. Shoot, a chap could have a pretty good time at home with all that stuff - oh wait   (bbc.com) divider line
72
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only they had a time machine that would allow them to go back and make better choices.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My normal oven works fine for pizza with a $20 pizza stone.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: My normal oven works fine for pizza with a $20 pizza stone.


A good pizza stone or steel is amazing.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take "Spending money you don't have on things you don't need" for 100, Alex
 
nucular_option
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My running shoes have a few hundred miles on them thank to work from home.  No remorse.  I didn't buy anything that required electricity.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: I only they had a time machine that would allow them to go back and make better choices.


I'll sell mine. I bought it last year, but I don't use it as much as I thought I would. Turns out, the past sucked a lot more than I remembered.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: One in 10 people have expressed their regret over buying items ranging from hot tubs to DIY tools during the pandemic, a survey has suggested.

That's a weird way of saying the survey suggests 90% of people making those purchases did not have buyer's regret.

90% of people didn't have a problem with that? Better write 400 words on the few people who did.

/rolls eyes
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why one of the Internet Gods created Craigslist.   Sell something and make a creepy new friend

or new creepy friend

At least with eBay, you can be ten states away.  "No, I don't want to see your cool treehouse with all the neat restraints.  I'm ten states away."

"Oh.  You have a treehouse with a bunch of restraints?  Well, I here to pickup a garden gnome for the wife.  Eh.  Why not?  Bring the gnome?  Ho boy."
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So no one's regretting the 300 rolls of toilet paper they've got stashed in the basement?
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure why one would regret purchasing any of that stuff if you use it.

I'd def use home fitness gear, a pizza oven, tools, etc.

My pandemic splurges: music instrument gear and a ridonculous pc monitor.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chap?
Shouldn't you be complaining about Brexit, Britishmitter?


//Just kidding, Dad....
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: I'm not sure why one would regret purchasing any of that stuff if you use it.

I'd def use home fitness gear, a pizza oven, tools, etc.

My pandemic splurges: music instrument gear and a ridonculous pc monitor.


The article says 9 in 10 people, 90%, didn't regret their purchases.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those items weren't necessary, but this meme is.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: So no one's regretting the 300 rolls of toilet paper they've got stashed in the basement?


I've got a wife AND a daughter. 300 rolls don't last as long as I'd like.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: My normal oven works fine for pizza with a $20 pizza stone.


A pizza stone works ok but once you get a proper pizza oven you'll never want to go back to a stone in a regular home oven. I got an Ooni before the pandemic and have made over 100 pizzas. You just can't replicate the crispy exterior and chewy interior of a 900 degree cooked pizza in a home oven.

I know not everyone has the space or money to spend on a one but there is a reason why specialty high temperature pizza ovens exist.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd have been happy to lose hundreds if not thousands of pounds even if I ended up with a bunch of knickknacks that I didn't want.
 
FleshFlapps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought new gutters. That was nice.

Also replaced my garden tractor with a nice little Kubota bx series. That was also nice.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought a crapload of tools. But I buy used at auction and estate sale, so even if I never use them I'm rarely out more than $5 - $10 at a time, and even then they look cool piled in the garage.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA: One in 10 people have expressed their regret over buying items ranging from hot tubs to DIY tools during the pandemic, a survey has suggested.

That's a weird way of saying the survey suggests 90% of people making those purchases did not have buyer's regret.

90% of people didn't have a problem with that? Better write 400 words on the few people who did.

/rolls eyes


Ya, I didn't buy anything I didn't want. Actually, the only thing I regret is not getting a plague doctor suit at the beginning of this thing. That would have been cool.

Well, I did upgrade my laptop, and the kensington dock I got for it died over the weekend and looking at the warranty process is making me regret getting the kensington but that's not really the same thing.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nucular_option: My running shoes have a few hundred miles on them thank to work from home.  No remorse.  I didn't buy anything that required electricity.


This. And the resistance bands were worth their, er... non-weight in gold?  I need a new metaphor for that.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: Actually, the only thing I regret is not getting a plague doctor suit at the beginning of this thing.


I had at least five tweens dressed as plague doctors stop by for trick-or-treat on Halloween.

I'm seriously impressed. The kids are alright.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serious question FARKers.

I have been considering a hot tub for years.
We have a perfect spot for outdoors and close to a door.

Some people I have mentioned it say they got one and ended up rarely using it.

What is your experience if you have owned one?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: My normal oven works fine for pizza with a $20 pizza stone.


Not really. Not hot enough to make good pizza anyway.

However, a pizza stone on a charcoal kettle style grill gets much closer. . .
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
as well as conversions to home offices, gyms and domestic drinks bars increased the fire risk.

How does a gym or bar start a fire?
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: My normal oven works fine for pizza with a $20 pizza stone.


My GF bought me an Ooni for my birthday in August.  It works pretty much as advertised, with the caveat that one needs to rotate the pizzas after 30 seconds, so the crust in the back doesn't start to burn.  So far, we've used it a half dozen times, all when we've had friends over.  People seem to like being able to assemble their own personal pizza with the toppings that they want.  The only real downside is that not everyone is sitting down to eat at the same time.

My pizza steel is probably not going to get used very much any more, except for days where it's very cold and I don't feel like firing up the Ooni.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm keeping one eye on the RV market hoping that 2022 or 2023 starts to see a bunch of cheap campers coming into the used market.  They all got bought in 2020, I figure 2021 half of them sat but the owners still said "we'll use it next year"  2022 you get to the point where they need maintenance, they paid for a year's insurance without using it and the owners are going to have to really consider whether they're going to go on a vacation in them again, but the housing market is supposed to crash at the same time so maybe that'll offset the increase in sales.  2023, though, 2023 is going to be the year when the RV prices start tumbling down.  That's when "ugh, why'd I buy this" sets in and the rare person who wants to take their RV back out finds out that they have to fix some major stuff because it's been sitting 3 years without being properly stored.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a months long list for people to buy in-ground pools at over $100 large a piece; this ain't over yet.

/still waiting for the bottom of the Airstream market to drop out
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only real pandemic purchase I made was a deep freezer for the basement. No regrets at all- it's been awesome and I've saved a ton of money buying in bulk.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gaming gear, tools, home gyms, jewelry, garden furniture, pizza ovens and hot tubs are all things people typically have buyer's remorse for.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

max_pooper: 40 degree day: My normal oven works fine for pizza with a $20 pizza stone.

A pizza stone works ok but once you get a proper pizza oven you'll never want to go back to a stone in a regular home oven. I got an Ooni before the pandemic and have made over 100 pizzas. You just can't replicate the crispy exterior and chewy interior of a 900 degree cooked pizza in a home oven.

I know not everyone has the space or money to spend on a one but there is a reason why specialty high temperature pizza ovens exist.


Seconded.  I got an Ooni during the pandemic and have no buyer's remorse.  (In fact, I just had a big pizza party over the weekend, and am still working through the leftovers...)  I have a stone for my kitchen oven, and it's just not the same.  Depends on what kind of pizza you like, though.  Dedicated pizza ovens shine for traditional Neapolitan style.  You won't see as much of an advantage for, say, New York style.  It's also nice to bake a pizza in 60-120 seconds, although home ovens do have the advantage of being able to bake several pizzas at once.  (Dedicated pizza ovens can do that too if they're big enough, but then you're talking thousands of dollars.)
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: SMB2811: Actually, the only thing I regret is not getting a plague doctor suit at the beginning of this thing.

I had at least five tweens dressed as plague doctors stop by for trick-or-treat on Halloween.

I'm seriously impressed. The kids are alright.


Heh, my kid went as a plague doctor too
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

max_pooper: 40 degree day: My normal oven works fine for pizza with a $20 pizza stone.

A pizza stone works ok but once you get a proper pizza oven you'll never want to go back to a stone in a regular home oven. I got an Ooni before the pandemic and have made over 100 pizzas. You just can't replicate the crispy exterior and chewy interior of a 900 degree cooked pizza in a home oven.

I know not everyone has the space or money to spend on a one but there is a reason why specialty high temperature pizza ovens exist.


If your home oven has a cleaning setting, you can cut off the little hook that locks the oven door closed when it's cleaning, and then cook pizzas at the cleaning temp, which is upwards of 750F.

\Note that I have not done this myself, but seems perfectly cromulent, if you don't have space for a pizza oven
\\Note also that this likely voids your warranty
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: My normal oven works fine for pizza with a $20 pizza stone.


I use a big cast iron pan. Never had a problem.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A home gym is something I don't think I could regret.  Granted, it's a barbell, bench, and power rack.  I only do two different programs of three weightlifting exercise (so three per day) and my back pain is gone.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Serious question FARKers.

I have been considering a hot tub for years.
We have a perfect spot for outdoors and close to a door.

Some people I have mentioned it say they got one and ended up rarely using it.

What is your experience if you have owned one?


My aunt and uncle used to have one out on their deck.  They used it for a few months, got tired of the upkeep, the newness went away, and didn't use it much for a couple years.  My uncle had surgery, and the hot tub helped with his recovery, so they used it again until he was healed, then it sat unused for about another year.  Then, one of their cats got attacked by something (they live out in the boonies), so they decided to make an enclosure on the deck so the cats could go outside in the evenings.  The hot tub became part of an obstacle course they made for the cats.  So...take from that what you will.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: mongbiohazard: FTFA: One in 10 people have expressed their regret over buying items ranging from hot tubs to DIY tools during the pandemic, a survey has suggested.

That's a weird way of saying the survey suggests 90% of people making those purchases did not have buyer's regret.

90% of people didn't have a problem with that? Better write 400 words on the few people who did.

/rolls eyes

Ya, I didn't buy anything I didn't want. Actually, the only thing I regret is not getting a plague doctor suit at the beginning of this thing. That would have been cool.

Well, I did upgrade my laptop, and the kensington dock I got for it died over the weekend and looking at the warranty process is making me regret getting the kensington but that's not really the same thing.


We haven't really spent money on anything we regretted buying over at my house. We upgraded our home network, both wired and wireless. Nothing to regret there, we needed it since we were both suddenly working from home and it serves us well. Good access point/points are worth spending the money on, and should last for years if you don't skimp out.

We spent money on stuff for projects for me to do on the house like refinishing our tub, refinishing our vintage fridge behind our little bar, upgrading our house with a lot of smart home stuff, and etc.. Nothing yet we have regretted, we've been thoroughly enjoying all the stuff we spent money on.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: I got an Ooni during the pandemic and have no buyer's remorse.


Belongs on the Food tab, but here's some of what I made on Saturday: squash and sage pizza, and "carbonara" pizza.  I'm still working on getting the "leoparding" on the crust.  (Probably because I haven't been brave enough to cook at full heat.)

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StressMonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: So no one's regretting the 300 rolls of toilet paper they've got stashed in the basement?


Two words: taco night
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guilty of gaming gear, home gym equipment, and some gardening stuff.

I don't have any remorse.  The gaming stuff gets used daily. The gym stuff around 5 days a week, I've lost nearly 30 pounds.  The gardening stuff was really just a grow lamp and some pots for herbs (basil, cilantro and the like).  I used them to cook for awhile, but the plants reached the end of their natural lifespan, and I haven't replanted them yet.  Maybe in spring.

I also bought some random stuff like a rock tumbler and made my own soap a few times.   Cheap materials for something to do is usually always worth it.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I basically traded my Gym Membership for my own equipment and I don't regret it at all.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Those items weren't necessary, but this meme is.
[Fark user image 425x557]


I can see where buying a pope and a dragon would be not cost effective.
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

max_pooper: 40 degree day: My normal oven works fine for pizza with a $20 pizza stone.

A pizza stone works ok but once you get a proper pizza oven you'll never want to go back to a stone in a regular home oven. I got an Ooni before the pandemic and have made over 100 pizzas. You just can't replicate the crispy exterior and chewy interior of a 900 degree cooked pizza in a home oven.

I know not everyone has the space or money to spend on a one but there is a reason why specialty high temperature pizza ovens exist.


I bought a sleeve that turns my Weber grill into a pizza oven. Best purchase I ever made.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We ended up replacing appliances that broke over the past year.

Dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, washer, dryer, and a coffee maker.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Serious question FARKers.

I have been considering a hot tub for years.
We have a perfect spot for outdoors and close to a door.

Some people I have mentioned it say they got one and ended up rarely using it.

What is your experience if you have owned one?


⭐ * * * *
They quickly fill up with cheese and your base gets soggy.  Worst pizza ever, would not buy again.
 
flyingbiscuit
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It said 1 in 10 have buyers remorse. Meaning 90% don't. So the real story actually is huge majority happy with their pandemic purchases. Dog bites Man.
 
smokewon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"So much has changed since the start of 2020. The way we work, how we interact with others, and it seems the contents of our homes too."

Not for me.


(._. )
 
Oneiros
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

CheekyMonkey: 40 degree day: My normal oven works fine for pizza with a $20 pizza stone.

My GF bought me an Ooni for my birthday in August.  It works pretty much as advertised, with the caveat that one needs to rotate the pizzas after 30 seconds, so the crust in the back doesn't start to burn.  So far, we've used it a half dozen times, all when we've had friends over.  People seem to like being able to assemble their own personal pizza with the toppings that they want.  The only real downside is that not everyone is sitting down to eat at the same time.

My pizza steel is probably not going to get used very much any more, except for days where it's very cold and I don't feel like firing up the Ooni.


I par cook the crusts on a cast iron skillet or griddle (usually both running at once), giving both sides a quick cook, then move them to a sheet pan to sauce, and let people top them however they like.

Then into the oven to melt the cheese and possibly under the broiler for a nice brown.

It might not be the matzoh thin crust that some people like, but it's a good pizza, and 4 of them come out of the oven near the same time

/only regret was a Fitbit
//claimed to measure oxygen saturation, but gives the range when you were sleeping
///and dies if you wear it in the shower
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hookers. Always the right choice. Well mostly.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
when we were on the cusp of "this could be bad" i suspected we'd be at home a fair bit with the kids and and Xbox One was on sale with a game included.  i snatched that up and a extra controller and got some more game on amazon.  10/10 - would do again.

we did have a family discussion were i told everyone to think of what they needed for the next 3 months in terms of school, food, hygiene, etc. and we made a list and we bought all that, mostly consumable stuff.  other than the packs of batteries we didn't need but Mrs Scarf insisted on i don't regret any of it.

if you buy or eat stuff to make you feel better you'll end up with a bunch of crap.
 
