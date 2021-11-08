 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   The U.S. is open. Maskless moose out front shoulda told ya   (apnews.com) divider line
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Chuck Berry "Back in the USA"
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Disney World has their cash vacuums cleaned and ready--come on down and sample the magic for only USD$2400 per day! (Half price!)
 
KB202
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Are there people who want to go there?
 
morg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fullt vaccinated with one of the shots that's more difficult to get outside of the US and EU. Anyone living in a country that's been dependent on the China vax is still screwed.
 
bluejeansonfire [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We're still sh*tty. Better to stay away.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's about time. Now how about us going to other countries now?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mind yøu møøse bites in Amerika can be nasty.
Stand yøur antler laws are nø jøke.
Møøse armed wik guns even wørse since it's Amerika.
 
