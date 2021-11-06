 Skip to content
(Telegram)   On this episode of Treehouse of Terror, phlebotomist Dominatrix accused of luring and killing man also tried to bribe Planned Parenthood so she could keep her aborted fetus to play with   (telegram.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is going to be all over Fox News
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No warm placenta sandwiches for her
 
Valter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Call me crazy but I like to keep my blood inside my body.

It would be somewhat of an understatement to call her damaged.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Authorities searching her home found vials of blood, a used condom collection, numerous knives and a "wet specimen," prosecutors have said."

magicalquote.comView Full Size
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 378x259]


Every now and again it helps to be reminded why Wayne's World is worth a view. I love that line.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Half of Fark would be dead.
 
American Decency Association [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Authorities searching her home found vials of blood, a used condom collection, numerous knives and a "wet specimen," prosecutors have said


A wet specimen? WTF do you mean a wet specimen? A wet what? A wet knife?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's not a dominatrix, that's just a violent sadist.

Never trust someone that can hurt you but not comfort you. If your partner refuses to do aftercare RUN
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So I guess today's challenge is, with the Portland dude and now this Ashburnham chick, we're
waiting for the depraved King/Queen of the internet today.

/i mean, maybe one or two kinks with these people, but, it's like
an ingredient list of please institutionalize me for life weirdness.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well I mean if it's *your* fetus, why do they get to keep it? Like if I have the mechanic replace the clutch assembly on my car, I have every right to ask for the old part back. Or if I had to replace the catalytic converter. That's worth something to me. This is the same thing. Just with a human part instead of a mechanical one.
If she wants to tie strings around the limbs and marionette her fetus around, who are we to judge? It might even be cool to watch.  Like this.
cdn.substack.comView Full Size


/window please
 
American Decency Association [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image 425x462]


or if you must, make sure you're still attached to it
 
Headso
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sounds like one of this James Okeege stings.
 
roddack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Waiting for the True Crime re-enactment of this
 
Daer21
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: That's not a dominatrix, that's just a violent sadist.

Never trust someone that can hurt you but not comfort you. If your partner refuses to do aftercare RUN


Hey, don't kink shame.
/s
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Daer21: thatboyoverthere: That's not a dominatrix, that's just a violent sadist.

Never trust someone that can hurt you but not comfort you. If your partner refuses to do aftercare RUN

Hey, don't kink shame.
/s


Sounds like he'd enjoy it.
 
