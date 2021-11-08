 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(4Utah.com)   Midvale wedding shooting leaves one dead after best man couldn't get in the damn door   (abc4.com) divider line
13
    More: Awkward, English-language films, American films, Unified Police, cause of the fatal shooting, 28-year-old Oscar Avila, suspect information, wedding guests, Saturday night  
•       •       •

457 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Nov 2021 at 8:20 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
was the happy couple already gifted?
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I would also have accepted: Wedding Guest Eats Shoots and Leaves.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
PULL!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Subby is clearly a graduate of the Midvale School for the Gifted.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: was the happy couple already gifted?


Is a body a gift or a re-gift?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The cause of the fatal shooting is not known, but police suspect it may be gang-related. Officials are still investigating the events that unfolded.

I had no idea Math Leagues and Chess Clubs were getting so serious. Christ, what happened? Someone steal someone's favorite TI-89?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What next, a wedding breaking out at a gunfight?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And Supergirl was nowhere to be found.  Typical.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
One wedding and a funeral.  Lousy sequel.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ajgeek: The cause of the fatal shooting is not known, but police suspect it may be gang-related. Officials are still investigating the events that unfolded.

I had no idea Math Leagues and Chess Clubs were getting so serious. Christ, what happened? Someone steal someone's favorite TI-89?


I could just imagine if the "gang shooting" was the police. They see a black man outside a building, trying to get in so they shoot, then realized it's a church and he's a wedding guest, so they drive off before other fellow officers arrive.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Something borrowed (the gun) ... something blue (the corpse)
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Something borrowed (the gun) ... something blue (the corpse)


they killed a smurf?
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.