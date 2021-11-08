 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   United Airlines breaks A) wheel chairs, B) disability rights activists, C) hearts, D) all of the above   (yahoo.com) divider line
9
    More: Sad, Wheelchair, Mobility device, United Airlines, Buffy Sainte-Marie, passionate activist's wheelchair, bad news, custom wheelchair, Madelaine Reis  
•       •       •

148 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Nov 2021 at 2:30 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I absolutely hate stock-held, publicly traded businesses.

And they're liable here and obviously well beyond the price of a chair.

But... come on. She didn't die from a pressure sore after 5 hours causing complications.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

puffy999: I absolutely hate stock-held, publicly traded businesses.

And they're liable here and obviously well beyond the price of a chair.

But... come on. She didn't die from a pressure sore after 5 hours causing complications.


If I may, Dr. Puffy, I would like to point out the following from the article:

United Airlines initially refused to replace the passionate activist's wheelchair following the incident claiming that it could be repaired, but Figueroa continued to fight for the company to take accountability. Eventually, United Airlines agreed to fully replace Figueroa's chair, but unfortunately during her legal battle, the Los Angeles native was forced to use a loaner chair that did not meet the needs of her disabilities. It further exacerbated her pressure sore, causing it to become infected. Figueroa died following complications from emergency surgery.

So no, not a pressure sore after 5 hours, but far after that, having dragged out the claim as long as possible so she wouldn't have the necessary chair for the longest time possible. What's really news here, though, is that United didn't give her the complimentary beating and arresting for complaining.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
E) Puppies.
 
NightSteel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
F) Guitars
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
G)  The South Tower
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That is sick and cruel, even for an airline.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
H) beats
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
While I get that she needed a specialized chair, and her's was broken and needed repair / replacement, I can't see why she didn't find something adequate to sit in while dealing with her legal battle.
 
HammerHeadSnark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you've been farking for even a little time you KNOW the answer is always C). Always!
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.