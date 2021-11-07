 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   "Despite seeing people who had clearly lost consciousness, Beltran said, people continued trampling those who were on the ground"   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Followup, 2005 singles, Debut albums, Syncope, Travis Scott, people, Joey Guerra, losing consciousness, Billy Nasser  
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A crowded concert in Texas during a time of plague?

Death by trampling instead of COVID? Should've practiced social distancing. It would work for this problem too.

But hey. Texas.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's the end times.  It's Lord of the Flies, with cellphones.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least these people died doing what they loved-listening to overly auto-tuned garbage.  If Travis had spent just 1 percent on security as what they spent on the auto tuner, these 8 people would be alive today.

This all started of course with "Do You Believe" by Cher.  She put the entire music industry on the trajectory it has arrived at today with that disgustingly, overly auto-tuned song.  I lay the blame for the deaths at her feet.

\adjusts onion in belt
 
sleze
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I am willing to give people the benefit of the doubt on this one. In a stampede, while you might be able to see downed people for a second, you don't have time to pick them up as the herd is just pushing you forward.  It is kinda like those 100 car blizzard pile-ups on the highway.  Drivers don't go, "There's a crash.  Hit the gas! YEEEE HAAAA!"  They see the cars in front of them at the last second and can't do anything about it.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's because it was a demonic ritual or something. Actually saw that claim in Twitter. I don't get why evangelicals hate fantasy so much seeing as they live a really shiatty written version of Urban fantasy all the time.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe they thought the people were merely pining for the fjords
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And Travis Scott continued to play


MB! Autistic Child Make Dave Grohl Foo Fighters Stops The Song @ Xcel Energy Center St. Paul
Youtube z9smvuAIeDQ


Take care of your fans.  They pay your mortgage.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: That's because it was a demonic ritual or something. Actually saw that claim in Twitter. I don't get why evangelicals hate fantasy so much seeing as they live a really shiatty written version of Urban fantasy all the time.


Ah the devil. The go to scapegoat for when people are being sh*tty and don't want to except consequences.
 
American Decency Association [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


it's a well understood problem.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Concertgoers described the event as traumatizing, with many witnesses saying they saw lifeless bodies being trampled amidst the chaos. Those who survived had to fight their way out of the crowd as the music raged on.

Yeah, uh, about that...
 
The Southern Logic Company
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Eventually, he made his way out of the chaos and ran to law enforcement officers for help, but they initially did not take him seriously, he said

Thanks guys
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sleze: I am willing to give people the benefit of the doubt on this one. In a stampede, while you might be able to see downed people for a second, you don't have time to pick them up as the herd is just pushing you forward.  It is kinda like those 100 car blizzard pile-ups on the highway.  Drivers don't go, "There's a crash.  Hit the gas! YEEEE HAAAA!"  They see the cars in front of them at the last second and can't do anything about it.


Came to say this.  You wish "people" were better and as an individual you can only do what you can do no matter how strong you are.  You're being pushed along by a giant crowd and the best you can do is help scoop people up as you're being forced through.  In those crowds, people have a hard time getting air to breathe and are sometimes under the influence of something.  If they can't help themselves a little you might have no chance of helping them.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: At least these people died doing what they loved-listening to overly auto-tuned garbage.  If Travis had spent just 1 percent on security as what they spent on the auto tuner, these 8 people would be alive today.

This all started of course with "Do You Believe" by Cher.  She put the entire music industry on the trajectory it has arrived at today with that disgustingly, overly auto-tuned song.  I lay the blame for the deaths at her feet.

\adjusts onion in belt


Wow. You just manage to blame Cher for all these peoples' deaths.

Are you vying for a job at CNN?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Those guys look inbred
 
aagrajag
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: LordBeavis: At least these people died doing what they loved-listening to overly auto-tuned garbage.  If Travis had spent just 1 percent on security as what they spent on the auto tuner, these 8 people would be alive today.

This all started of course with "Do You Believe" by Cher.  She put the entire music industry on the trajectory it has arrived at today with that disgustingly, overly auto-tuned song.  I lay the blame for the deaths at her feet.

\adjusts onion in belt

Wow. You just manage to blame Cher for all these peoples' deaths.

Are you vying for a job at CNN?


I think he was putting more blame on the guy whom invented auto-tune, but that poor bastard probably killed himself, out of guilt, several decades ago.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: LordBeavis: At least these people died doing what they loved-listening to overly auto-tuned garbage.  If Travis had spent just 1 percent on security as what they spent on the auto tuner, these 8 people would be alive today.

This all started of course with "Do You Believe" by Cher.  She put the entire music industry on the trajectory it has arrived at today with that disgustingly, overly auto-tuned song.  I lay the blame for the deaths at her feet.

\adjusts onion in belt

Wow. You just manage to blame Cher for all these peoples' deaths.

Are you vying for a job at CNN?


Well, then.  I suppose we have to play the song for everyone and let them judge...
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Security requirements. Capacity limits. Health and safety rules. Strong enforcement.

Good regulation well enforced saves lives.

Without it you get...well, dumb crap exactly like this.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I bet by the end of the day today, our oldee conseevative relatives will be flooding social media using this as an example of how all those "urban you know whats" are out of control at their rap concerts and deserve to have their right to vote taken away.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: It's the end times.  It's Lord of the Flies, with cellphones.


Same thing happened in Cincinnati at a Who concert in the 70s. This is nothing new.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I bet by the end of the day today, our oldee conseevative relatives will be flooding social media using this as an example of how all those "urban you know whats" are out of control at their rap concerts and deserve to have their right to vote taken away.


If you see any of that just remind them of this

storage.googleapis.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The cops and promoters are completely innocent.  This was all caused by one totally crazy guy giving everyone AIDS with a needle.  Case closed.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: LordBeavis: At least these people died doing what they loved-listening to overly auto-tuned garbage.  If Travis had spent just 1 percent on security as what they spent on the auto tuner, these 8 people would be alive today.

This all started of course with "Do You Believe" by Cher.  She put the entire music industry on the trajectory it has arrived at today with that disgustingly, overly auto-tuned song.  I lay the blame for the deaths at her feet.

\adjusts onion in belt

Wow. You just manage to blame Cher for all these peoples' deaths.

Are you vying for a job at CNN?


Don't tell me that you can listen to that song without feeling the urge to kill.  I'm not sure why she did it either as she has quite a good voice by all accounts.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"We were all screaming for help, and no one helped or heard us." Ackshully, everyone heard them just fine- it's just that everyone with authority except for the first responders didn't care.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Southern Logic Company: Eventually, he made his way out of the chaos and ran to law enforcement officers for help, but they initially did not take him seriously, he said

Thanks guys


It's not like it was a black person peacefully walking around a white neighborhood or something.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Really? Pfft. Amateurs.

Thrashard
Youtube VirLJjG31kQ


The band kicks in
They begin to rage
No-man's land
In front of the stage
Poseurs in the bathroom
Still looking at their hair
Thrashers in the foreground
Doing what they dare
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Security requirements. Capacity limits. Health and safety rules. Strong enforcement.

Good regulation well enforced saves lives.

Without it you get...well, dumb crap exactly like this.


Texas doesn't believe in regulations. That's why they think fertilizer explosions are fine and mass shootings are fine.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: At least these people died doing what they loved-listening to overly auto-tuned garbage.  If Travis had spent just 1 percent on security as what they spent on the auto tuner, these 8 people would be alive today.

This all started of course with "Do You Believe" by Cher.  She put the entire music industry on the trajectory it has arrived at today with that disgustingly, overly auto-tuned song.  I lay the blame for the deaths at her feet.

\adjusts onion in belt


Auto-tuning is like CGI, in that when it's used properly and skillfully it goes unnoticed.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: LordBeavis: At least these people died doing what they loved-listening to overly auto-tuned garbage.  If Travis had spent just 1 percent on security as what they spent on the auto tuner, these 8 people would be alive today.

This all started of course with "Do You Believe" by Cher.  She put the entire music industry on the trajectory it has arrived at today with that disgustingly, overly auto-tuned song.  I lay the blame for the deaths at her feet.

\adjusts onion in belt

Auto-tuning is like CGI, in that when it's used properly and skillfully it goes unnoticed.


True.
The Problem With Auto-Tune
Youtube 05hTQC1CZko
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"rapper, who has a daughter with Kylie Jenner"

Imagine losing your life over that kind of human garbage.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

American Decency Association: [Fark user image image 850x566]

it's a well understood problem.


Is that an ariel shot of the crowd around the time of the stampede? I Dunno there has to have studies/science behind this...barricades, ways of funneling the crowd, limiting the number of attendees etc. This is a common enough problem worldwide for decade that it has to have been studied and fire code laws implemented at this point.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Really? Pfft. Amateurs.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/VirLJjG3​1kQ]

The band kicks in
They begin to rage
No-man's land
In front of the stage
Poseurs in the bathroom
Still looking at their hair
Thrashers in the foreground
Doing what they dare


Generally speaking, most mosh pits are pretty good about picking people up and moving them out of the circle if they get into trouble.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LordBeavis: At least these people died doing what they loved-listening to overly auto-tuned garbage.


images.firstpost.comView Full Size


This isn't music!!!!!
 
olorin604
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GregInIndy: Security requirements. Capacity limits. Health and safety rules. Strong enforcement.

Good regulation well enforced saves lives.

Without it you get...well, dumb crap exactly like this.


Good regulation?? Didn't this happen in Texas, where regulation is synonymous with tyranny.
 
