 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   Suddenly... BEAR   (wcax.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary, Copyright, 2005 albums, California, Wound, All rights reserved, Hoffman-Curzi, bear mauling, American Black Bear  
•       •       •

226 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Nov 2021 at 3:30 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
KB202
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't build where bears live?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's not too late to try and domesticate more animals. ....for reasons.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sadly she's battling stage 4 non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma like she battled that bear.

/too soon?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh Boy Do I Love Bears
Youtube 1HKToYV_Gpo
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"The bear easily outweighed Von Hoffman-Curzi by about 400 or 500 pounds, according to Ann Bryant, the director of the BEAR League."

This person exaggerates the size of bears like hunting guides around a campfire.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Talkin' Bear Mountain Picnic Massacre Blues
Youtube bEyh9gHiI6M
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
thepitchkc.comView Full Size
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is it wrong that I saw WCAX (Vermont's news station) and bear attack and thought "what did the libertarian bears from Grafton do now?"
 
0z79
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
She must have solved for bear.

Scp-1313 "Solve For Bear"
Youtube w5Kxt0emtqg
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Lock your doors and windows in bear country, put dog food away, don't leave food in your vehicle and, as this lady found out, don't block the animal's exit. Otherwise: dead bears. I assume this one will be tracked and euthanized.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.