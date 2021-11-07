 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   No one is willing to change their lifestyle to save the environment   (theguardian.com) divider line
41
    More: Awkward, Fossil fuel, Global warming, Government, Sovereign state, people's expectations, Earth, climate crisis, Carbon dioxide  
•       •       •

352 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Nov 2021 at 8:30 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I only have one life to live and since I didn't have any kids I'm going to travel my ass off and live it up to even things out.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm already really low impact.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I only have one life to live and since I didn't have any kids I'm going to travel my ass off and live it up to even things out.


This is sarcasm?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Respondents were also lukewarm about doing more themselves, citing a wide range of reasons. Most (76%) of those surveyed across the 10 countries said they would accept stricter environmental rules and regulations, but almost half (46%) felt that there was no real need for them to change their personal habits.

... which is fine.  We already rolled out lightbulbs and a whole slew of other gadgets to improve efficiency. While  it's a bit much to ask people to go vegetarian overnight (though it might technically help the most), it's not at all unreasonable to regulate the shiat out of big business, as they're still the worst offenders.  The pandemic helped jolt many businesses into remote work, which also helps, but there's way more that can be done across the board.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rephrased:

Everyone wants others to change, but not themselves.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

yohohogreengiant: The Googles Do Nothing: I only have one life to live and since I didn't have any kids I'm going to travel my ass off and live it up to even things out.

This is sarcasm?


Yes.  I have two kids and we are living our best life with our RAM trucks and semi-monthly trips to Vegas to shoot baby rhinos at the big game ranch.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: yohohogreengiant: The Googles Do Nothing: I only have one life to live and since I didn't have any kids I'm going to travel my ass off and live it up to even things out.

This is sarcasm?

Yes.  I have two kids and we are living our best life with our RAM trucks and semi-monthly trips to Vegas to shoot baby rhinos at the big game ranch.


Play to your strong suit
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I only have one life to live and since I didn't have any kids I'm going to travel my ass off and live it up to even things out.


I'll see you in Spain!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hate this planet anyways.  What has it ever done for me?
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Here's the thing, I've already done most of what I can do. Maybe the farkers who managed to light the Gulf of Mexico on fire should cut that shiat out and then we can talk about meatless Monday or whatever.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sure, driving cross-country might be more carbon per person than flying, but have you SEEN airports?  Massive petri dishes, they is.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey, I bought a hybrid after my previous car got totalled.  What more do you want?

/really did buy a hybrid - '18 Ford Fusion SE
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

koder: Respondents were also lukewarm about doing more themselves, citing a wide range of reasons. Most (76%) of those surveyed across the 10 countries said they would accept stricter environmental rules and regulations, but almost half (46%) felt that there was no real need for them to change their personal habits.

... which is fine.  We already rolled out lightbulbs and a whole slew of other gadgets to improve efficiency. While  it's a bit much to ask people to go vegetarian overnight (though it might technically help the most), it's not at all unreasonable to regulate the shiat out of big business, as they're still the worst offenders.  The pandemic helped jolt many businesses into remote work, which also helps, but there's way more that can be done across the board.


Getting rid of personal vehicles and electrifying as much transportation as possible while also condensing as much transportation as possible would do quite a bit of the work for us. Never going to happen though.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I drive a Prius hybrid.   I do NOT fly in a private jet to "climate conferences" all over the world.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lower emissions and we get hit by a space rock
Lower emissions and a Deathstar uses us for target practice
Lower emissions and the planet is torn down to make way for a hyperspatial express route
Lower emissions and a super hero on an alternate earth destroys Earth Prime

We just can't win here.   Off to shop for a F250 Diesel.   How much?  Well, if I double the capacity of my illegal tire burning operation, I should be able to afford it.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: The Googles Do Nothing: I only have one life to live and since I didn't have any kids I'm going to travel my ass off and live it up to even things out.

This is sarcasm?


I dont think there is any level of selfish behavior a childless person could muster that could even approach the level of damage done to the environment by raising just one kid in the western world.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's why governments have to force it.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I do my part by emptying and recycling aluminum beer cans. Well, the first part anyway.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Does that mean we can quit harping on it
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Why should I do anything if my neighbor doesn't?" is as selfish and entitled coming from a person as from a nation.

That said, if we were really serious about "saving the environment" by changing our lifestyle, the last thing we'd want to do is help anyone in other countries. Famines in Africa? Hey, that's nature rebalancing availability. Floods in Bangladesh? The deltas exist for that reason, not for people to live on. We won't even talk about vaccines and epidemics.

What people want is to live their comfy lifestyles and also have pretty forests and nice mountains. Saving the environment means living in nature, not making nature accommodate us.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's kind of like taxes. Everyone wants higher taxes but want other people to pay them.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: That's why governments have to force it.


Usually results in a change in government.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Brush your teeth in the shower.

Saves water and you don't get schmutz on your shirt.

Problem solved.
 
goodncold
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

koder: Respondents were also lukewarm about doing more themselves, citing a wide range of reasons. Most (76%) of those surveyed across the 10 countries said they would accept stricter environmental rules and regulations, but almost half (46%) felt that there was no real need for them to change their personal habits.

... which is fine.  We already rolled out lightbulbs and a whole slew of other gadgets to improve efficiency. While  it's a bit much to ask people to go vegetarian overnight (though it might technically help the most), it's not at all unreasonable to regulate the shiat out of big business, as they're still the worst offenders.  The pandemic helped jolt many businesses into remote work, which also helps, but there's way more that can be done across the board.


Regenerative farming would do the most good in capturing carbon and is about the only thing that can reverse course on greenhouse gases.  The best regenerative farming techniques use animals to lower chemical inputs and build soil (where the carbon is captured)

100% Veggie diets actually do the opposite and add More chemicals to the ground and don't capture enough carbon.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: That's why governments have to force it.


Yes, but on other people. Not me. Do this by condemning and targeting things that I don't enjoy anyway, but leave my own habits and hobbies intact, please.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: It's kind of like taxes. Everyone wants higher taxes but want other people to pay them.


Speak for yourself. I make a decent living and I pay a shiat ton in taxes. I get angry at people richer than me not stepping up like I do.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
it's not individual people, it's the corporations.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: We just can't win here. Off to shop for a F250 Diesel. How much? Well, if I double the capacity of my illegal tire burning operation, I should be able to afford it.


There is a mod you can add that lets you roll extra coal without killing your engine.   I have heard it works better than Black Flag on pesty cyclists and pedestrians.    Check it out.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Welp if nobody is willing to change and this continues to get worse and worse then...

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: I drive a Prius hybrid.   I do NOT fly in a private jet to "climate conferences" all over the world.


You probably don't transport your Prius by airplane to remote sites either.  I remember some doofus doing that too look cool back when they first got popular.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: TheGreatGazoo: It's kind of like taxes. Everyone wants higher taxes but want other people to pay them.

Speak for yourself. I make a decent living and I pay a shiat ton in taxes. I get angry at people richer than me not stepping up like I do.


So, just to clarify, you want higher taxes for yourself or no?
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Who cares what people want?
Man proposes.
God  (or reality, or the universe, or whatever you want to call it) disposes.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: yohohogreengiant: The Googles Do Nothing: I only have one life to live and since I didn't have any kids I'm going to travel my ass off and live it up to even things out.

This is sarcasm?

I dont think there is any level of selfish behavior a childless person could muster that could even approach the level of damage done to the environment by raising just one kid in the western world.


I could easily double or even triple my personal carbon footprint. It wouldn't even be hard.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wonder how much carbon my Fark habit consumes?
 
Veloram
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
People are not willing to adapt to survive.

Welp, its been a nice run, everyone...
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Individuals changing their lifestyles isn't going to to do it. Most won't, and very many can't.

What will do it is federal regulation, international treaties, dealing with root causes like war, poverty, and access to clean water and power.

So you can't fix the world by buying a different soap, but you can by voting.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Lets see would could have 7 billion people change their lifestyle habits or 10 corporations and have the same effect, what to do, what to do.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Chemlight Battery: gilgigamesh: TheGreatGazoo: It's kind of like taxes. Everyone wants higher taxes but want other people to pay them.

Speak for yourself. I make a decent living and I pay a shiat ton in taxes. I get angry at people richer than me not stepping up like I do.

So, just to clarify, you want higher taxes for yourself or no?


As retired a person of modest means, I would be willing to pay the same taxes on my capital gains as I did on money I worked for.
If the rich were willing to do that (they aren't) I'd be satisfied.
But that will never happen in America, because it is run for the benefit of those who own - not those who work.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Stud Gerbil: I drive a Prius hybrid.   I do NOT fly in a private jet to "climate conferences" all over the world.

You probably don't transport your Prius by airplane to remote sites either.  I remember some doofus doing that too look cool back when they first got popular.


Getting the military to transport my then-new VW Golf GTI from (West) Germany to the US was a horror story.   It was the second model year too.   As instructed, I converted it to stateside standards and removed the stero and so on, but when it got to New Jersey, it was missing the catalytic converter and battery!
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chemlight Battery: gilgigamesh: TheGreatGazoo: It's kind of like taxes. Everyone wants higher taxes but want other people to pay them.

Speak for yourself. I make a decent living and I pay a shiat ton in taxes. I get angry at people richer than me not stepping up like I do.

So, just to clarify, you want higher taxes for yourself or no?


Not speaking for him but I do.

Raise my taxes, raise the taxes on the 1% and the .01% proportionately, and then everyone gets healthcare.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.