At least 19 killed as truck carrying shampoo base crashes into cars at tollbooth
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, more tears.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rinse, repeat.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less people would have died if they didn't think the tingling sensation was just the shampoo working.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. Just what we needed, well-coiffed Mexican zombies.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the driver lost his head (and shoulders).
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're dead but Gee Your Hair Smells Terrific.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tingle means the brakes aren't working
 
blasterz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't real poo.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's one helluva two vehicle accident.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
All treble, no base.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did the driver make a clean getaway?

/I'll show myself out
 
DeadSeriousIdeaMan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wonder who long crime scene clean up took?

And did they rinse and repeat?  Tune in next week!
 
sevente
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: No, more tears.


I came in to make a similar, terrible, joke [shakes tiny fist]
 
kindms
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
this is why toll booths in CT longer exist

(they want to bring back tolls using over road tech)
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And subby misses obvious ammonium lauryl sulfate joke
 
DeadSeriousIdeaMan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DeadSeriousIdeaMan: Wonder who long crime scene clean up took?

And did they rinse and repeat?  Tune in next week!


HOW.

/joke ruined.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Shampoo base? Lemme guess, sodium laureth sulfate. On a positive note the area will be free from sharks for some time, they hate it.
upload.wikimedia.org
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
crikes.  was one one the cars loaded with Micheal Bay level pyrotechnics?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And there was 30,000 lbs of... Pyrithione zinc
 
fat_free
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You'll kill two friends
And they'll kill two friends
And so on
And so on
And so on.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

berylman: Shampoo base? Lemme guess, sodium laureth sulfate. On a positive note the area will be free from sharks for some time, they hate it.
[upload.wikimedia.org image 250x39]


Shampoo Base doo doo de do do do
Shampoo Base doo doo de do do do
Shampoo Base doo doo de do do do
Shampoo Base
 
drewsclues
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Shampoo you say?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Time for the scien....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bukharin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Electric Six - The New Shampoo
Youtube sR-upkWp_d0
 
