(KOIN Portland)   Florida Man? nope, Portland Man   (koin.com) divider line
13
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So that's how the deer all got Covid.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There are times which I am ashamed of Maine.
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So basically, his dick goes into any hole?

P.O.S. should have just used holes in fences or Swiss Cheese, and left kids and dogs alone.  Heck, even the dead deer was better than a live anything, as disgusting as that is.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah that human is broken.
Deterrent or not, that human should not be allowed to live anymore.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Secure, contain, protect.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Funny, I always thought it'd be Dennis.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
typical toxic masculoonity

foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Q:  Why did Portland Man cross the road?
A:  Because his dick was stuck in the chicken.
 
anuran
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There's no treatment, but there is a cure
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cman: There are times which I am ashamed of Maine.


Fair, though this was in Portland, Oregon. Where I just moved.

Crazy sh*t happens everywhere, though, and so far I'm digging the rain and the wages, at least. *shrug*
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image image 490x464]


Agreed. JFC.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
