Scurvy cases on the rise in the UK as the Limey Bastards forget why they are called "Limey Bastards"
Valter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You kind of have to go darn well out of your way to get scurvy today.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe it's the German in me, but I find that name very funny.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Valter: You kind of have to go darn well out of your way to get scurvy today.


Or living on a rice and beans diet.  Pinto beans are fairly low in Vitamin C.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They need to appoint a Scurvey Guvnor.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
171 people.
They are writing an article about 171 people getting scurvy.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Aren't chicken "tendies" packed with vitamin C?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Rum, sodomy, and the lash will be back in vogue soon too
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: 171 people.
They are writing an article about 171 people getting scurvy.


OK but why is anyone getting scurvy? And also the article is about several things.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: 171 people.
They are writing an article about 171 people getting scurvy.


Have ye gone mad, man? That's twice the crew of His Majesty's Ship Endeavour!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Valter: You kind of have to go darn well out of your way to get scurvy today.

Or living on a rice and beans diet.  Pinto beans are fairly low in Vitamin C.


if you can find a lemon slice to squeeze into it once a week, you could probably fight off scurvy for decades.

I know I'm good.  2 screwdrivers a day keeps the scurvy away.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

austerity101: Herr Flick's Revenge: 171 people.
They are writing an article about 171 people getting scurvy.

OK but why is anyone getting scurvy? And also the article is about several things.


I know an American that gave himself scurvy over a summer break.  His family was away and he was feeding himself as a high schooler.  He ate, for effectively every meal, spam.

After a while, he started to find that his teeth were feeling loose and old scars were reopening.  He had enough wherewithal from reading 18th century sailing historical fiction to connect the dots and promptly gorged on citrus everything.
 
kabloink
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: NM Volunteer: Valter: You kind of have to go darn well out of your way to get scurvy today.

Or living on a rice and beans diet.  Pinto beans are fairly low in Vitamin C.

if you can find a lemon slice to squeeze into it once a week, you could probably fight off scurvy for decades.

I know I'm good.  2 screwdrivers a day keeps the scurvy away.


Even tossing in a bell pepper would do the trick. Well, not in the screwdrivers.
 
anuran
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Austerity and Brexit will make Great Britain Pure and Strong!
Waiting for our Brexiteer to tell us that it isn't happening and is good.
 
anuran
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: austerity101: Herr Flick's Revenge: 171 people.
They are writing an article about 171 people getting scurvy.

OK but why is anyone getting scurvy? And also the article is about several things.

I know an American that gave himself scurvy over a summer break.  His family was away and he was feeding himself as a high schooler.  He ate, for effectively every meal, spam.

After a while, he started to find that his teeth were feeling loose and old scars were reopening.  He had enough wherewithal from reading 18th century sailing historical fiction to connect the dots and promptly gorged on citrus everything.


Smart boy.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: austerity101: Herr Flick's Revenge: 171 people.
They are writing an article about 171 people getting scurvy.

OK but why is anyone getting scurvy? And also the article is about several things.

I know an American that gave himself scurvy over a summer break.  His family was away and he was feeding himself as a high schooler.  He ate, for effectively every meal, spam.

After a while, he started to find that his teeth were feeling loose and old scars were reopening.  He had enough wherewithal from reading 18th century sailing historical fiction to connect the dots and promptly gorged on citrus everything.


All it takes is a glass of no sugar added apple juice every day, since they have added Vitamin C, 100% daily value.  Although eating fruit is good for added roughage, especially oranges.

There's an electric vehicle thread from yesterday that you seemed to miss...
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: kyleaugustus: austerity101: Herr Flick's Revenge: 171 people.
They are writing an article about 171 people getting scurvy.

OK but why is anyone getting scurvy? And also the article is about several things.

I know an American that gave himself scurvy over a summer break.  His family was away and he was feeding himself as a high schooler.  He ate, for effectively every meal, spam.

After a while, he started to find that his teeth were feeling loose and old scars were reopening.  He had enough wherewithal from reading 18th century sailing historical fiction to connect the dots and promptly gorged on citrus everything.

All it takes is a glass of no sugar added apple juice every day, since they have added Vitamin C, 100% daily value.  Although eating fruit is good for added roughage, especially oranges.

There's an electric vehicle thread from yesterday that you seemed to miss...


What do electric vehicles have to do with scurvy?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They'll probably start fortifying "beige diets" with vitamin C instead of actually fixing any roots of the problem.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My gay friend jokes how he is so fruity he can cure scurvy.
 
scanman61
‘’ less than a minute ago  

whither_apophis: Rum, sodomy, and the lash will be back in vogue soon too


Did they ever really go out of vogue?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

austerity101: NM Volunteer: kyleaugustus: austerity101: Herr Flick's Revenge: 171 people.
They are writing an article about 171 people getting scurvy.

OK but why is anyone getting scurvy? And also the article is about several things.

I know an American that gave himself scurvy over a summer break.  His family was away and he was feeding himself as a high schooler.  He ate, for effectively every meal, spam.

After a while, he started to find that his teeth were feeling loose and old scars were reopening.  He had enough wherewithal from reading 18th century sailing historical fiction to connect the dots and promptly gorged on citrus everything.

All it takes is a glass of no sugar added apple juice every day, since they have added Vitamin C, 100% daily value.  Although eating fruit is good for added roughage, especially oranges.

There's an electric vehicle thread from yesterday that you seemed to miss...

What do electric vehicles have to do with scurvy?


Nothing, I've sparred with him in the past over electric vehicles, and missed him in that thread.
 
