 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Asahi Shimbun)   Old-school database containing over 40 years of car brochures trusted by old-school Aichi cops to investigate car-related crimes. "It's an array of precious materials collected by successive generations of officers by maintaining an observant eye"   (asahi.com) divider line
4
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

116 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Nov 2021 at 1:05 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll take one of those 78 celica XX's
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's priceless
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Japan had cars 40 years ago? I thought that was just a rumor.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cops over there do actual investigative work to catch criminals

That would be way too much work for the average American law enforcer
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.