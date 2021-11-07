 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Woman arrested after randomly attacking people with a) gun, b) knife, c) frying pan   (kiro7.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But somehow, it's always too soon to talk about frying pan control.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Robot Chicken - Rachel Leigh Cook PSA
Youtube gVz2oXqlmbg

Just say no kids.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Next time tell her to make you a PB&J, not grilled cheese or a Reuben.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is Person Man okay?
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Beheaded know the frying pan is a weapon worth having.
Dead Cells - Kill. Die. Learn. Repeat. (Animated trailer)
Youtube eGFdM28zZ7k
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not a rolling pin?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Give her a break. She just wants to see the Festival of Lights and find out why they float those lanterns every year on her birthday.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm just glad I went through the effort of clicking the "Read More" button. Those three sentences really added the needed information I was looking for.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anything can be used as a weapon.

/Including my stunning good looks

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone used soap on it, so she had to kill them.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How else is your wife supposed to practice her Grit Ball serve?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buster Scruggs - "Pan-Shot"!! Scene
Youtube MhdSi-4Zl8s
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old Dan Tucker still too late to come to supper
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sons of Anarchy - Gemma Teller and the skateboard
Youtube jIurfd1sHBU
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giving Florida a run for its money?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bellevue? Really? Kent gets a break this time.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Left 4 Dead 2: Frying Pan!
Youtube d6RfrXKkXcM
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That seems a somewhat unwieldy weapon for random attacks, but I guess you use what you've got.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: [Fark user image 850x538]


Those eyes aren't as big as dinner plates, but the oversized boots are perfect.

/I just gave my copy of that book to my cousin's 9-year-old daughter, because it's never too early to get them hooked on Pratchett.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If it's a Teflon frying pan, the charges won't stick
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: That seems a somewhat unwieldy weapon for random attacks, but I guess you use what you've got.


ficquotes.comView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981): Marion with a frying pan versus man with a knife
Youtube i8nPWFEbgx0


/should've been done in one, Fark. I am disappoint
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [c.tenor.com image 298x210]


Came for the Throw Mama From the Train reference.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Amnesia hijinks are surely in store!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Her El Kabong outfit got lost at the cleaners?
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Draconians beware!
 
waffledonkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Psycho Mom!
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 485x632]

Draconians beware!


Thank you, I was gonna post Tika if no one else had.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

aerojockey: [YouTube video: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981): Marion with a frying pan versus man with a knife]

/should've been done in one, Fark. I am disappoint


I browsed the thread looking for it before posting, knowing it'd have to be here.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
aRegularJoe_aRegularJob
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bondith: Vlad_the_Inaner: [Fark user image 850x538]

Those eyes aren't as big as dinner plates, but the oversized boots are perfect.

/I just gave my copy of that book to my cousin's 9-year-old daughter, because it's never too early to get them hooked on Pratchett.


Wait, which book is that?
 
keldaria
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cafe Threads: But somehow, it's always too soon to talk about frying pan control.


You jest but there's a computer game called Eastward where you control a character named John who uses a frying pan as his main weapon.

Yes, really. It plays kind of like Secret of Mana.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/97​7​880/Eastward/
 
