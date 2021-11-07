 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sky.com)   Family releases dog into the hen house. Actually the correct phrase is "Fox in a Hen House". Yeah well, the correct name of the dog was "Fox"   (news.sky.com) divider line
10
    More: Amusing, Peru, Dog, Run Run, Pet, Regions of Peru, Wildlife, Lima, Madre de Dios Region  
•       •       •

499 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Nov 2021 at 8:05 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Someone's getting hen pecked
 
p89tech
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well it was a Pure Bread, just not a dog.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Close enough...

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

stuffy: Well it was a Pure Bread, just not a dog.


What a pure bread might look like:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It might have been easier to catch if it was named walk-walk, Great job, team
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The former owner apparently doesn't care. She has no fox to give anymore.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Excelsior: stuffy: Well it was a Pure Bread, just not a dog.

What a pure bread might look like:

[i.pinimg.com image 640x640]


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Also pure bread
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fair and balanced.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.