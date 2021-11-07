 Skip to content
(CNN)   Remember all the medical / media handwringing because people were too afraid to go to the hospital because of Covid? Seems they had 10,000 good reasons   (cnn.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Republicans are responsible for the mass murder of over 650k Americans by abandoning the public health plans and preventing FEMA from acting during the pandemic and now pushing idiotic anti science positions to prevent vaccinations. Covid issues would be done this last summer without evil republicans
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait until they find out about MRSA
 
mgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Right in the middle of COVID I had a kidney stone.   I put off going to the hospital as long as I could, but ended up going.

They simply made sure I had on a mask and segregated me from any other people in the ER (or elsewhere) with COVID symptoms.. ugh.

Both my parents (in the 80's) ended up in the hospital as well, but luckily both had been vaccinated.  Both were tested in the ambulance on the ride to the hospital, and again the next day.  They both ended up on the orthopedic floor (different times), as they hospital segregated people by symptoms.  No respiratory symptoms, you ended up in orthopedics.. ANY respiratory symptoms, elsewhere.

Still really scary times...
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was 100% on my mind when I was in with diverticulitis. They even had me in a negative pressure room, because it was the only room available.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've been stacking people on top of one another in hospitals for years and years *and* intentionally structuring health care in ways that guarantee hospitals will nearly always be at or near capacity even in the best of times.

We've got to stop running health care like a restaurant, and get insurance companies out of the driver's seat.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Only 10,000?  I'd have expected way more than that.  Out of the millions that have caught it and 750k+ that have died so far that's an amazingly low number.  Thank you doctors and nurses.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

enry: Only 10,000?  I'd have expected way more than that.  Out of the millions that have caught it and 750k+ that have died so far that's an amazingly low number.  Thank you doctors and nurses.


It really is
But ooga booga for broken people is the flavor of the....decade?
 
