(YouTube)   Fast and furious, 1800s edition   (youtube.com) divider line
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
media.techeblog.comView Full Size
 
drayno76
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
harlock [BareFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size


Gonna get medieval on their hiney when they get home.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
Wow... that was... something else.

Are those things equipped with turn signal lights? Because that's how it looked like. There is no Amish in my area and last time I was in Schenectady was 20 years ago so I don't remember...
 
Glitchwerks
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
They are fine with electricity/lights if it's a legal requirement. They are very practical people and I respect them for it.
 
ChiliBoots
Probably depends on the area.

Funnily enough, at the rural highschool just outside of my hometown there was a substantial population of them and the older teenage boys weren't adverse to installing stereos and putting spinners on the wheels of their carriages.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
Oh, I know, I was just wondering about the left/right signal lights on those things, and how this would be actually implemented with the driver holding the reins and having the horse in front of him instead of some dashboard... I'm an engineer by training, things like this just make me curious, that's all...
 
red230
He lives his life a quarter of an acre at a time.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
As all religions should be, secondary to earthly laws.
 
ISO15693
Well then! Here is some good info to settle your curiosity :)
https://www.popularmechanics.com/cars​/​car-technology/a24666/how-the-amish-bu​ild-a-buggy/
 
ISO15693
LDS article of faith:

12 We believe in being subject to kings, presidents, rulers, and magistrates, in obeying, honoring, and sustaining the law.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
User name checks out
 
headslacker
Rum Springer for sure I've heard they're good with iPods and solar power which is you know at least it's not a zipper.
That that buggy was pretty close.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
No. Maybe an orange caution sign like tractors, but no turnsignals, lights, etc.

Now, old-timey horseless carriages...
 
The Red Zone
Thanks for that.  Read the whole article and it was awesome to see the adoption and adaptation of new technologies.  Buggies electrical system powered by lithium Milwaukee batteries? No different than me using my brushless drill as an ice auger during the cold season ice fishing.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
"Weird" Al Yankovic - Amish Paradise (Official Parody of "Gangsta's Paradise")
Youtube lOfZLb33uCg
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
Mounting up your loco and get the chase on.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Erie_Ga​u​ge_War

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
