(USA Today)   Daylight Saving Time is killing you. Again   (usatoday.com)
    Obvious, Sleep, Daylight saving time, hour of sleep, practice saves energy, period of daylight, health consequences, Sleep experts, Sleep deprivation  
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Go to bed one hour later in the fall, and one hour earlier in the spring.
Ta-f*ckin'-da. Don't even try to tell us that you always go to sleep at exactly the same time.
I mean, really. If you're affected by a one hour difference when traveling through a one hour time zone difference, I simply don't believe you.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not exactly an in-depth article, is it?
 
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I was little journalism was a noble profession. Woodward and Bernstein were heroes, Hunter Thompson's ability to tell the truth through fiction helped educate a generation, Walter Cronkite going on tv to denounce the Vietnam War hastened our withdrawal, and where I live in Chicago Mike Royko kept the nation's most corrupt city government in check.  The author of this should be ashamed, I am sure it was an editor's assignment but for God's sake do some research.  DST sucks, and there are dozens of real reasons why.  I wish this article pointed out one of them.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damnit. Set the clocks 30 minutes forward and leave them. After all, time is an illusion. Lunchtime doubly so.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I go to bed at 9:30-10 on weeknights and get up 26 minutes before I need to be at the gym at 5 AM.

On the weekends I might be up til 1 AM and sleep in until 9-10.

Who are these people that don't vary their schedules by more then 59 minutes?

Old, retired people yelling at clouds, I assume.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stop eating  a pack of hot dogs in one sitting
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like it. I hate losing that hour in spring though.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: stop eating  a pack of hot dogs in one sitting


Those were hotdogs? No wonder nobody tipped!
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I work nights, so the time changes always happen while I'm awake.  So I was at work for 9 hours instead of 8.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I love this time of year
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I used to like it when I did daytime things after work.  Now I just do my summer daytime things in the morning before work when it's cooler out.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No, it's not...and clickbait is clickbait.  Somebody needed to fill some page space, and we're barely able to do that.
 
Valter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I do think it's a stupid old practice, but I don't really care. Do you?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Every DST we get the same articles and frequent complaints from just about everyone. It sucks. It's useless. Nobody likes it. Farmers don't need it. It's unhealthy. Etc. etc. etc.

But nobody ever does anything about it. Congress never deals with it. A few local governments say they aren't doing it anymore, but until it's abolished completely it continues to plague us.

It's time to fix time.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Eh my cat has dibs on killing me first.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sorry, I like longer summer evening hours and brighter winter morning hours. GFY subby.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
lindalouwho:

Daylight savings time is bullshiat.

Like tipping, once you're out of the scheme for a year, it doesn't make any sense
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: I go to bed at 9:30-10 on weeknights and get up 26 minutes before I need to be at the gym at 5 AM.

On the weekends I might be up til 1 AM and sleep in until 9-10.

Who are these people that don't vary their schedules by more then 59 minutes?

Old, retired people yelling at clouds, I assume.


I'm old and retired. My post refutes this.

/ doesn't yell at clouds
// thinking about yelling at you
/// ;-p
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: lindalouwho:

Daylight savings time is bullshiat.

Like tipping, once you're out of the scheme for a year, it doesn't make any sense


Doesn't matter to me personally one way or the other. It's nice being laid-back.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Go to bed one hour later in the fall, and one hour earlier in the spring.
Ta-f*ckin'-da. Don't even try to tell us that you always go to sleep at exactly the same time.
I mean, really. If you're affected by a one hour difference when traveling through a one hour time zone difference, I simply don't believe you.


Well as a diabetic who has to adhere to a rigid medication and food schedule, yes, daylight savings time does indeed affect me in a very negative way.

But of course you refuse to believe anything that challenges your self righteous, ignorant opinions. So inconvenient fact don't exist in your little Q Anon world. We get it.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cretinbob: stop eating  a pack of hot dogs in one sitting


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: leeksfromchichis: lindalouwho:

Daylight savings time is bullshiat.

Like tipping, once you're out of the scheme for a year, it doesn't make any sense

Doesn't matter to me personally one way or the other. It's nice being laid-back.


I will say, i don't mind sleeping in an extra hour periodically.

But the converse always sucks donkey balls.  Losing an hour of sleep is basically a declaration of war to an insomniac.

Thankfully I don't have to bother.  Something sick about 9pm sunlight south of the Yukon
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: lindalouwho: Go to bed one hour later in the fall, and one hour earlier in the spring.
Ta-f*ckin'-da. Don't even try to tell us that you always go to sleep at exactly the same time.
I mean, really. If you're affected by a one hour difference when traveling through a one hour time zone difference, I simply don't believe you.

Well as a diabetic who has to adhere to a rigid medication and food schedule, yes, daylight savings time does indeed affect me in a very negative way.

But of course you refuse to believe anything that challenges your self righteous, ignorant opinions. So inconvenient fact don't exist in your little Q Anon world. We get it.


F*ck off. Without a colon, I also keep a tight schedule with eating. I'm also on 15 prescription medications. An hour doesn't matter. There's no way you'll convince me that every.single.day. you do exactly the same things at exactly the same time.

It's all in your head.

/ have a great day!
 
chawco
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cretinbob: stop eating  a pack of hot dogs in one sitting


Don't tell me how to live my life.

Nom nom nom.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't mind the fall back as much as I do the spring ahead.
In the fall my dogs are like "Fark Yeah! Early dinner!" In the spring they're like "Hey asshole, where's my dinner?"

I've tried explaining it to them but ya know...they're dogs. It takes a week or two for their clocks to reset.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Well as a diabetic who has to adhere to a rigid medication and food schedule, yes, daylight savings time does indeed affect me in a very negative way.

But of course you refuse to believe anything that challenges your self righteous, ignorant opinions. So inconvenient fact don't exist in your little Q Anon world. We get it.


Uh, are you on R and N? Because any insulin made in the last 40 years has basically a 15 minute action time and time doesn't upset it at all. Hell, my pump automatically adjusts itself on DST.

/T1D
//Tandem T-Slim
///Humalog
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: When I was little journalism was a noble profession. Woodward and Bernstein were heroes, Hunter Thompson's ability to tell the truth through fiction helped educate a generation, Walter Cronkite going on tv to denounce the Vietnam War hastened our withdrawal, and where I live in Chicago Mike Royko kept the nation's most corrupt city government in check.  The author of this should be ashamed, I am sure it was an editor's assignment but for God's sake do some research.  DST sucks, and there are dozens of real reasons why.  I wish this article pointed out one of them.


There is a reason Clark Kent was a reporter and Peter Parker was a newspaper photographer...


Now I suppose they'd both be Instagram influencers.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Alphax: I work nights, so the time changes always happen while I'm awake.  So I was at work for 9 hours instead of 8.


I hated that in the military when the response was "suck it up". But now that it means OT... I'm okay with it.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What isn't?

I love today.  Gimme that extra hour.
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You know what's  killing me now? The wife who works a Hilton hotel job as a night auditor and desk person brought home a one hundred box of White Castle  burgers that a wedding party brought in last night (4 boxes) and gave one to the front desk.
I am still going through it and on my 23rd burger!
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Remind me again - why do we still subscribe to this collective insanity?

/ There are countries that don't observe the DST and suffer no disastrous consequences
// Hell, there are parts of Canada that do the same thing
/// Farking pain in the arse twice a year, that's what that is
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: lindalouwho: leeksfromchichis: lindalouwho:

Daylight savings time is bullshiat.

Like tipping, once you're out of the scheme for a year, it doesn't make any sense

Doesn't matter to me personally one way or the other. It's nice being laid-back.

I will say, i don't mind sleeping in an extra hour periodically.

But the converse always sucks donkey balls.  Losing an hour of sleep is basically a declaration of war to an insomniac.

Thankfully I don't have to bother.  Something sick about 9pm sunlight south of the Yukon


Now this I can understand.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cretinbob: stop eating  a pack of hot dogs in one sitting


You not my supervisor 😒
 
